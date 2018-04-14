Volunteers on Passing Out parade after 12-week course

In September 2017, the latest cohort of new recruits enrolled with the Peterborough Volunteer Police Cadets and embarked on a 12-week training programme that would qualify them to Pass Out as Volunteer Police Cadets and join the network of cadet sections across Cambridgeshire.

The cadets learned about the policing structure, roles within the force, practical skills such as first aid and risk assessing and personal skills to present themselves with pride on parade through uniform and drill.

Recently, 23 new recruits attended the Peterborough Volunteer Police Cadet Pass Out Parade, hosted by Thomas Deacon Academy. Family, friends and guests gathered in the atrium to enjoy the third Passing Out Parade since the establishment of the Peterborough unit in 2015.

Following the opening of proceedings, TDA Principal, Geoff Walls, welcomed family and friends and spoke of his pride in the Peterborough police cadet section and the positive behaviour being modelled by students from across the city.

Mr Walls said: “It was a privilege to watch the group of Volunteer Police Cadets at their Pass Out Parade tonight. We are confident they will continue to serve the community outside of school and continue to be amazing young ambassadors of which we are very proud.”

Under the instruction of PCSO Latimer, the Cadets paraded into the atrium to take their Police Cadet Oath before receiving a uniform inspection by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Chris Ash and Deputy Mayoress, Doreen Roberts.

The Cadets were presented with certificates and welcomed into the policing family by Detective Chief Inspector, Jon McAdam, who said: “We are proud to have passed out a further 23 Volunteer Police Cadets and welcome them into the policing family.”