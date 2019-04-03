Two brothers, one tragic event - Eastern Angles return to Peterborough stage

Eastern Angles brings the Norfolk Broads to Peterborough through their next play, ‘Tide Jetty’.

The Tide Jetty follows the story of two brothers, Tucky and Nathan who grow up on the banks of Breydon Water alongside tomboy, Eliza. The three of them are inseparable. As they grow older the inevitable happens and both the boys fall for her. But tragedy tears the trio apart and years later it is time to discover the truth of what really happened…

Written by critically acclaimed playwright Tony Ramsay, The Tide Jetty is a new play combining music and movement to explore what we treasure and how and why we preserve it.

Tony Ramsay’s previous works with Eastern Angles include: The Long Life & Great Good Fortune of John Clare, The Anatomist and Bentwater Roads.

Directed by Scott Hurran, whose recent credits include assistant directing with Blanche McIntyre on Women in Power (Nuffield Theatres & Oxford Playhouse), The Tide Jetty is touring theatres and village halls in Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire - and comes to The Undercroft at Serpentine Green on April 18.

Scott, who is also Artistic Associate at Eastern Angles in Peterborough, says: “What is so exciting about touring The Tide Jetty is that we will be performing in many of the locations that our characters inhabit. The show will be performed with a cast of four close to the Broads itself so it will be a perfect backdrop for audiences to experience the play in its intended setting”.

Eastern Angles are producing The Tide Jetty in conjunction with the Broads Authority as part of their Water, Mills and Marshes project, funded through the National Lottery Heritage Fund. This fantastic project will run until December 2020 offering people a whole range of events and activities designed to explore and celebrate the incredible Broads National Park landscape and through drama ask questions about its sustainability.

Tickets: 01473 211498 (Mon-Fri, 10am-2pm).