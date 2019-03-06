Top chef Kwoklyn Wan leads Oundle event raising money for NSPCC

Popular chef Kwoklyn Wan gave the UK’s leading children’s charity a boost when he led a fundraising event at AGA’s showroom in Oundle.

Kwoklyn, whose Chinese Takeaway Cookbook is an Amazon bestseller, gave a demonstration of his culinary skills and passed on tips for making classic dishes at home.

The event raised £285 for the NSPCC, which will help fund the charity’s vital work preventing child abuse and neglect.

Kwoklyn, who grew up in Leicester with his family who ran the city’s first Cantonese restaurant, said: “I’m so grateful to everyone who came to the event and helped us support this fantastic charity.

“They do some amazing work keeping children safe across the UK and I would urge everyone to get behind them.”

NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager Barbara Elsey said: “It was great to see Kwoklyn in action in the kitchen and I’m sure everyone who attended has already been trying out some of his recipes.

“I’d like to thank him for taking the time to support us and help our fight for every childhood.”