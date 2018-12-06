This is what panto fans can look forward to in Peterborough - starting tonight

Panto season is upon us (oh yes it is!) and the fun begins tonight (Thursday) with Peter Pan at the Key Theatre in Peterborough.

This new and original script from Simon Egerton, follows the story of Peter Pan, the boy who never grew up, as he and his heroic troupe of ‘lost children’ face off against the villainous pirates led by Captain Hook aboard the Jolly Roger.

This magical story is bound to hook you in with childish wonder, laughter and, as always, a Happy Ever After.

Simon Egerton returns again this year as the director, writer, composer and lyricist. Simon is now a regular fixture at the theatre having worked on Vivacity pantos since Cinderella in 2013.

Rob Hazle also returns as the stage musical director for the third year in a row and plays the role of John Darling, following his role as Potty the Chamberlain last year. More returning faces include Rebecca Levy as principal boy, Peter Pan, after her success as Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. Last year’s Fairy Cherry Blossom, Katie Pritchard dons a pair of wings once more in the role of Tinker Bell.

Josh Haberfield, who tickled funnybones as Jingles the Jester returns in the comic role of Little Johnnie. Lastly, having played villains everyone loves to hate, including Dick Whittington’s King Rat, Aladdin’s Abanazar and Jack and the Beanstalk’s Fleshcreep, Robin Johnson returns as Captain Hook’s sinister sidekick Barnacle Bill.

Newcomers to the Key’s stage this year include the imposing Richard Costello as Captain Hook.

The dame this year comes in the form of Nanny Goggins played by Anthony Hoggard - a panto veteran.And look out for a familiar face among the Lost Children - all played by a chorus of talented young actors auditioned locally.

Tickets for the 60 performances (until January 6) are available from the Key Theatre box office on 01733 207239 or visit vivacity.org/panto.