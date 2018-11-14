This is a gin with an historic royal twist

A truly special gin is being distilled with a distinctive ‘Plantagenet flavour’ to benefit Fotheringhay Church.

The limited edition, hand-crafted Fotheringhay Gin goes on sale in December, and contains botanicals that reflect the links between King Richard III and the Northamptonshire village of Fotheringhay, where he was born in 1452

Created by renowned artisan gin distillery Warner Edwards in Northamptonshire, this premium gin is flavoured with a tapestry of carefully chosen herbs and flowers that King Richard’s Plantagenet family would recognise. These include local linden blossom, quince – beloved by the King and served at his wedding – and the rose known as the White Rose of York. The rose adds floral top notes, while a hint of incense reflects Fotheringhay church, a building Richard knew very well. All the botanicals were sourced and harvested by local residents.

The Church of St Mary and All Saints in Fotheringhay is the resting place of King Richard’s parents. Built in the 15th century in the English perpendicular style, it has an iconic octagonal bell tower and lantern. The historic building is undergoing extensive repairs. Tim Stimpson, Chairman of the Friends of Fotheringhay Church said: “The church needs a source of income to maintain its stonework and windows, and all profits from sales of the gin will be used to help preserve the church. This venture provides a link with medieval historic monastic hospitality, and celebrates the Plantagenet kings who made their home here, and built our church.”

Continuing the local theme, the beautiful labels for the bottles have been designed by Harringworth-based Kathy Miller.

A launch event will take place in Fotheringhay Village Hall on November 30 from 11am–4pm, where orders will be taken.