These big names are coming to a comedy festival in Peterborough

Some big names from the world of stand-up will be headlining the 2019 Key Theatre Comedy Festival in Peterborough.

Four nights in March next year will see headliners Mark Watson, Luisa Omielan, Gary Delaney and Hal Cruttenden in the main theatre, with studio performances running in tandem.

Luisa Omielan

Mark Watson - The Infinite Show, March 7

Cluster-bombed with yoghurt on ‘Taskmaster’, half-killed on ‘Bear Grylls’ Celebrity Island’, Mark Watson returns to what he’s best at: being indoors. Inspired by the mostly alarming state of the world his children are growing up in, and a genuine, urgent desire to do something about it, this show is about empathy.

Lloyd Griffith - All Rounder, March 7

After the success of his sold out 2017/18 UK tour, comedian, choirboy and host of Soccer AM, Lloyd Griffith is back on the road with his hilarious new stand-up show.

Mark Watson

Expect jokes, dubious impressions,and even a bit of choral singing.

Sindhu Vee - Sandhog, March 8

Edinburgh Comedy Award Best Newcomer Nominee 2018, Sindhu brings her critically acclaimed and Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show. Highly anticipated debut from the host of BBC R4’s Comedy of the Week podcast.

Luisa Omielan - Politics for Bitches, March 8

Gary Delaney

Fresh from filming her BBC3 series of the same name, comedy phenomenon Luisa Omielan (‘What Would Beyonce Do?!’ and ‘Am I Right Ladies?!’) is back with her third stand-up instalment. Tackling hard hitting subjects, she discusses everything from public spending to housing, from cannabis to cancer..and Five Guys.

Gary Delaney - Gagster’s Paradise, March 9

One of Britain’s leading one-liner comics returns with another onslaught of lean, expertly crafted gaggery. A Mock The Week regular, and recent star of the new Live At The Apollo series, Gary’s shows are renowned in the business for a near unrivalled volume of high-class gags.

Ken Cheng - Best Dad Ever, March 9

Dave Joke of the Fringe Winner, Cambridge mathematics dropout, and professional poker player, Ken brings his UK-wide tour to the city following a sold-out, award-nominated run at the Edinburgh Festival.

Best Dad Ever is a tale of his unique childhood, exploring his obsession with toy lambs, and his complicated relationship with his parents.

Hal Cruttenden - Chubster, March 10

Hal’s literally filled our screens recently on Have I Got News For You, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Bake Off: Extra Slice, and Live at the Apollo. His daughters chose the title of his new stand-up show. He’s now on a diet.

Ahir Shah - Duffer, March 10

Ahir Shah returns with a brand new stand-up show about life and what comes after, death and what comes before, and Bohemian Rhapsody. As seen on Live at The Apollo and The Big Asian Stand Up (BBC2)