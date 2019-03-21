These are the 24 areas with the highest reports of crime in Peterborough - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of crime across the city.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for January 2019 in each area. There were a total of 2,173 reports of crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Peterborough Road - 10
There were 10 reports of crime in the Peterborough Road area.