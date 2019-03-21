These are the 24 areas with the highest reports of crime in Peterborough - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of crime for January 2019 in each area. There were a total of 2,173 reports of crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Peterborough Road - 10 There were 10 reports of crime in the Peterborough Road area. Google other Buy a Photo

2. St Peters Road area - 10 There were 10 reports of crime in the St Peters Road area. Google other Buy a Photo

3. Crown Street area - 11 There were 11 reports of crime in the Crown Street area. Google other Buy a Photo

4. Park Road area - 11 There were 11 reports of crime in the Park Road area. Google other Buy a Photo

View more