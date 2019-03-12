These are all the mobile and fixed speed camera locations in the Peterborough area

Speed camera

These are all of the speed cameras currently in Peterborough, including mobile, gasto and vector speed cameras. All of the speed cameras listed are those which have been sent to speedcamerasuk.com from motorists. Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads. For a full list of speed cameras in your area visit speedcamerasuk.com.

Speed Camera: Gatso. Road Name: B198. Direction of enforcement: Southbound. Speed Limit: 40MPH. Camera reference number: EEC014.

1. Wisbech - B198

Speed Camera: Gatso. Nearest Town/Village: Wisbech. Road Name: old A47. Direction of enforcement: Both directions. Speed Limit: 30MPH. Camera reference number: EEC017.

2. Wisbech - old A47

Speed Camera: Gatso. Nearest Town/Village: Wisbech. Road Name: old A47. Direction of enforcement: Towards Wisbech. Speed Limit: 40MPH. Camera reference number: EEC018.

3. Wisbech - old A47

Speed Camera: Mobile Speed Camera. Nearest Town/Village: Werrington - Peterborough. Road Name: A15 - Werrington Parkway. Direction of enforcement: Northbound. Speed Limit: 50MPH. Camera reference number: EEC026.

4. Werrington - Peterborough - A15 - Werrington Parkway

