The wonderful sounds of Spring in Peterborough from the Music Hub

A recent visit to Hampton Hargate School provided a superb example of enjoying live performances through the eyes and ears of others.

I certainly wasn’t the target audience for Cheryl Frances-Hoad’s delightful show The Thought Machine - playing across the city last month - and promoted locally by Peterborough Music Hub. However, watching the production with a receptive audience of very polite and appreciative KS2 children ensured I saw the show with a fresh perspective. The children had a wonderful time whilst being introduced to a classical music experience. The link between the music, story and the visual talents of shadow-puppeteer Drew Colby was a terrific way of engaging the young audience.

For those with younger children there is a monthly classical music concert to enjoy at St John the Baptist Church in Cathedral Square, especially designed for children under five. Called Piccolo, the programme has been running since September 2015. Different musicians appear at each concert, held at 10.30am on the first Thursday of each month (except January and August). Admission is £4 per adult accompanied by one to four children, and the price of admission includes free refreshments.

St. John’s Tuesdays Till Two concert series is taking a break over the Easter holiday period before recommencing on April 30 with Apollo Opera followed on May 7 by Jozef and Zoltan Galyas (Violin & Piano). For details on the programme at St John’s visit: https://stjohnscic.wordpress.com

Looking ahead to May - there’s still time to book tickets for a range of events as part of the Deepings Literary Festival (May 23-26). In addition to a schedule of first-class authors, music will also feature heavily across the programme. One musical highlight you’ll not want to miss is a double bill featuring Gerald Dickens - a great-great grandson of Charles Dickens - alongside, The Bookshop Band. This talented song-writing due write and perform songs inspired by books and authors resulting in a fittingly intriguing and entertaining show, featuring a multitude of instruments, wordplay and excellent original music. Dickens in the Deepings! plays at The Deepings School on May 24 at 7.30pm - for details visit www.deepingsliteraryfestival.co.uk

Closer to home Hereward Harmony (pictured) present a Charity Concert on May 11, supporting the Alzheimer’s Society. Featuring Peterborough Young singers, the event plays at The Fleet at 7.30pm. For tickets call Alun Lund on 01733 334233 or email alanlund1@hotmail.co.uk

Finally, this month, Peterborough Music Hub has announced a plea for donations of unloved instruments. If you have a neglected musical instrument cluttering up your space then the Music Hub will be pleased to help you find it a new home. Instruments should be in working condition - or requiring only minor repairs - and any instrument accessories (including bags, stands, straps, oil, rosin, shoulder rests etc.) would be most welcome too. Now that would make a brilliant Easter present for someone!