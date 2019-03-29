The spirit of the White Isle in Peterborough - and a Joey Essex meet & greet

Dance music lovers are in for a treat with the return of Ibiza Uncovered to The Solstice in Peterborough city centre on Saturday.

The spirit of Ibiza will be brought to the dancefloor for an amazing night which will also see a holiday for two to the White Isle given away including flights, hotel and tickets to some of the best club nights on the island.

And making a special appearance will be the one and only Joey Essex with a Meet & Greet session available too.

The night gets under way in the SolGarden with the Ibiza Uncovered crew ‘J Barker’ playing all the Ibiza anthems alongside resident DJ Alessandro Vacca from 9pm .

Advance tickets are £5 and meet and greet tickets are available from £10 but are limited numbers.

Eden has R&B, Hip-Hop & Bashment with DJ Teeks Teekay; The Solstice has House, Dance & Commercial with guest DJ Soape; and Harry’s has Party Anthems.

Tonight, Friday, the Live Sessions at The Solstice features The High Rollers.