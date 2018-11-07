The search is on for the Peterborough Telegraph Cafe of the Year

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room - and everyone has their favourite!
Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote for Peterborough Telegraph Cafe of the Year 2018.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.
Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.
The nomination list has been compiled - and you will find it on page 54 in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (and November 15).
So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, post the coupon from the page stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.
Closing date for votes is noon on Friday, November 23 2018. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
The Nomonations are:
1: Bewiched Coffee
25 Bridge St, Peterborough
2: Ferrari’s Cafe
75 Mayor’s Walk, Peterborough
3: Ferry Meadows Cafe
Ham Lane, Peterborough
4: The Coffee House
107A Peterborough Rd, Ailsworth
5: Happy Nana Cafe
69 Oundle Rd, Peterborough
6: Rico’s Coffee Shop
28 Viersen Platz, Peterborough
7: Jinja Express
52 High Street, Fletton
8: Sunshine Cafe
2 Market Place, Whittlesey
9: Cafe Paradise
81-83 Eastfield Rd, Peterborough
10: NATA Lisboa
10 Midgate, Peterborough
11: The Square Cafe
8 The Square, Vicarage Farm Rd, Peterborough
12: Squirrels Cafe
87 Fengate, Peterborough
13: Honey Bee’s Cafe
101 Paston Lane, Peterborough
14: Mancetter Square Cafe
Mancetter Square, Peterborough
15: Sunny Cafe
1 Lansdowne Rd, Yaxley
16: Manning Cafe
1 Cattle Market Rd, Peterborough
17: Pumpkin Cafe
Station Rd, Peterborough
18: Algarve Cafe
310 Lincoln Rd, Peterborough
19: Squire’s Coffee House
Peterborough Museum, 51 Priestgate, Peterborough
20: WestRaven Community Cafe
Hampton Court, Peterborough
21: Carla Coffee Ltd
345 Lincoln Rd, Peterborough
22: Rar Rar’s Cafe
4 Lovells Court, High Causeway, Whittlesey
23: Fontanella’s
10 Market St, Whittlesey
24: The Granary Tea Room
Scotsman Lodge, Stamford Road, Helpston Heath
25: Cafe Van Hage
Van Hage Garden Centre, Eye Rd, Peterborough
26: Cafe Nova
Beales Department Store, Park Rd, Peterborough
27: The Coffee Stop
9 Townsend Rd, Wittering
28: The Pantry
330 Dogsthorpe Rd, Peterborough
29: The Lightbox Cafe
31 Bridge St, Peterborough
30: At Last Tea Room
81 Church Street, Werrington Village
31: Fratelli Tavola Calda
2-3 Rivergate, Peterborough
32: Sophie T’s Vintage Teashop
83 Main St, Yaxley
33: Cinnamon
8 Market Gate, Market Deeping
34: Oasis Cafe
Northfields Industrial Estate, Eventus Sunderland Road, Market Deeping
35: Notcutts Cafe
Notcutts Garden Centre, Ham Lane, Oundle Rd, Orton Waterville
36: The Coffee Tavern
34 Market Place, Oundle
37: Beans Coffee Stop
1 New Street, Oundle
38: The Hub Cafe
Fletton House, Fletton Way, Oundle
39: The Kingfisher Cafe
Barnwell Country Park, Oundle
40: Turntable Cafe
Nene Valley Railway, Wansford Station, Stibbington
41: Mulberry Cafe
Elton Walled Garden, Elton
42: Becket’s Tea Room
Peterborough Cathedral
43: Alwalton Post Office Tearoom
18 Oundle Road, Alwalton
44: The Old Paper Shop
4 North St, Crowland
45: Olive Grove Bistro
The Olive Grove, Polebrook
46: Harvest Barn Cafe
Whitehall Farm, Farcet
47: Cafe Bar at No.4
4 North St, Oundle
48: Green Bay Salads
4 Midgate, Peterborough
49: Origin8
Sacrewell Farm & Country Centre, Thornhaugh
50: Deb’s Cafe
Kings Cliffe Industrial Estate, Wansford