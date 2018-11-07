The search is on for the Peterborough Telegraph Cafe of the Year

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room - and everyone has their favourite!

Now we want you to tell us which café or tea room gets your vote for Peterborough Telegraph Cafe of the Year 2018.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.

Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

The nomination list has been compiled - and you will find it on page 54 in Thursday’s Peterborough Telegraph (and November 15).

So, tell us who’s fit for our final top ten. To vote, post the coupon from the page stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite café from the list.

Closing date for votes is noon on Friday, November 23 2018. Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.

The Nomonations are:

1: Bewiched Coffee

25 Bridge St, Peterborough

2: Ferrari’s Cafe

75 Mayor’s Walk, Peterborough

3: Ferry Meadows Cafe

Ham Lane, Peterborough

4: The Coffee House

107A Peterborough Rd, Ailsworth

5: Happy Nana Cafe

69 Oundle Rd, Peterborough

6: Rico’s Coffee Shop

28 Viersen Platz, Peterborough

7: Jinja Express

52 High Street, Fletton

8: Sunshine Cafe

2 Market Place, Whittlesey

9: Cafe Paradise

81-83 Eastfield Rd, Peterborough

10: NATA Lisboa

10 Midgate, Peterborough

11: The Square Cafe

8 The Square, Vicarage Farm Rd, Peterborough

12: Squirrels Cafe

87 Fengate, Peterborough

13: Honey Bee’s Cafe

101 Paston Lane, Peterborough

14: Mancetter Square Cafe

Mancetter Square, Peterborough

15: Sunny Cafe

1 Lansdowne Rd, Yaxley

16: Manning Cafe

1 Cattle Market Rd, Peterborough

17: Pumpkin Cafe

Station Rd, Peterborough

18: Algarve Cafe

310 Lincoln Rd, Peterborough

19: Squire’s Coffee House

Peterborough Museum, 51 Priestgate, Peterborough

20: WestRaven Community Cafe

Hampton Court, Peterborough

21: Carla Coffee Ltd

345 Lincoln Rd, Peterborough

22: Rar Rar’s Cafe

4 Lovells Court, High Causeway, Whittlesey

23: Fontanella’s

10 Market St, Whittlesey

24: The Granary Tea Room

Scotsman Lodge, Stamford Road, Helpston Heath

25: Cafe Van Hage

Van Hage Garden Centre, Eye Rd, Peterborough

26: Cafe Nova

Beales Department Store, Park Rd, Peterborough

27: The Coffee Stop

9 Townsend Rd, Wittering

28: The Pantry

330 Dogsthorpe Rd, Peterborough

29: The Lightbox Cafe

31 Bridge St, Peterborough

30: At Last Tea Room

81 Church Street, Werrington Village

31: Fratelli Tavola Calda

2-3 Rivergate, Peterborough

32: Sophie T’s Vintage Teashop

83 Main St, Yaxley

33: Cinnamon

8 Market Gate, Market Deeping

34: Oasis Cafe

Northfields Industrial Estate, Eventus Sunderland Road, Market Deeping

35: Notcutts Cafe

Notcutts Garden Centre, Ham Lane, Oundle Rd, Orton Waterville

36: The Coffee Tavern

34 Market Place, Oundle

37: Beans Coffee Stop

1 New Street, Oundle

38: The Hub Cafe

Fletton House, Fletton Way, Oundle

39: The Kingfisher Cafe

Barnwell Country Park, Oundle

40: Turntable Cafe

Nene Valley Railway, Wansford Station, Stibbington

41: Mulberry Cafe

Elton Walled Garden, Elton

42: Becket’s Tea Room

Peterborough Cathedral

43: Alwalton Post Office Tearoom

18 Oundle Road, Alwalton

44: The Old Paper Shop

4 North St, Crowland

45: Olive Grove Bistro

The Olive Grove, Polebrook

46: Harvest Barn Cafe

Whitehall Farm, Farcet

47: Cafe Bar at No.4

4 North St, Oundle

48: Green Bay Salads

4 Midgate, Peterborough

49: Origin8

Sacrewell Farm & Country Centre, Thornhaugh

50: Deb’s Cafe

Kings Cliffe Industrial Estate, Wansford