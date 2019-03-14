The scariest rides at the fair in Peterborough

The Big Peterborough Mart Fun Fair arrives in the city today - and here is a rundown on the best rides for thrillseekers.

The noise and excitement gets under way at 6pm - and it is reduced price night too. It is here until Sunday before returning for the following two weekends in March. If you are brave enough, check out The Vortex, The Extreme and The Superstar. And if you want to save some money, look out for £5 worth of money off vouchers in today’s (March 14) Peterborough Telegraph.

Are you brave enough to ride? The Extreme: This ride straps passengers into their seats and then lifts them into the air before spinning at high speed. Extreme by name extreme by nature - one of the wildest rides at the fair .

Are you brave enough to ride? The Vortex: This giant pendulum swings riders 240 degrees as high as 20mtrs not for the faint-hearted.

Are you brave enough to ride? The Superstar: This ride spins riders at high speed then lifts into the air and rotates upside down... scream if you want to go faster

