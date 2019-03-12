The Quireboys set for Peterborough gig

Legendary 80s’ British classic rock and blues outfit THE QUIREBOYS are coming to The Met Lounge in Peterborough as part of their 35th Anniversary tour.

The band will be playing all their classics in a stripped down acoustic show at the venue on March 29.

Although the band have been around since the mid 80s they show no sign of slowing down, and there is a brand new studio album Amazing Disgrace in April.

The acoustic show at The Met is one of only six dates around the UK so there is a lot of interest from outside the city for the date, but venue promoter Steve Jason hopes that city- based rock fans will take advantage of the chance to see the band in their home town.

“We often hear the voices of Peterborough people saying they have to travel to other places to see bands, but on this tour we have one of only six dates, and we know that there is a large following for classic rock in the city. So let’s hope the fans come out for the band – especially when the support for the show is award winning UK female blues singer Rebecca Downes.”

Advance tickets are £15 from seetickets.com or skiddle.com, or from the venue.

Eclectic Ballroom welcomes another big name to The Lightbox on March 16 - Ibiza Legend Danny Whitehead (Cafe Mambo, Cafe Del Mar, Pasha and Amnesia).

Danny’s career has been one of a slowburn, spanning close to 30 years, starting off in Manchester 1990 after filling in for a local northern soul legend DJ no show.

Resident at Café Mambo and Café del Mar at what now seems like Ibiza’s musical apex, was a journey and an education. It was a time for little sleep, whilst Danny played at most of the island’s main venues and held residencies at Pacha and Amnesia.

In recent years Danny has appeared at Latitude Festival, Creamfields, Pikes, Café Mambo and Hostal la Torr.

Entry is free before 11pm.