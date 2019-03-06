The end of an era as Peterborough radio DJ Kev Lawrence’s breakfast show mic is silenced

Kev Lawrence, the voice of breakfast radio in Peterborough for more than 20 years, has fallen victim to a shake-up at Heart FM, he confirmed tonight.

Kev became part of the Hereward FM morning crew (Kev and Hilary) back in 1997 operating out of Peterborough city centre which over the years became Kev and Tessa. Kev and Laura then Kev and Abbie.

Hereward became Heart and started to cover Cambridge... and since 2010 thousands have woken up to Kev and Ros (along with producer Josh).

Kev, posting on facebook tonight, said:”I wanted to confirm that sadly the local Heart Cambridgeshire Breakfast show will soon be coming to an end. It was in the news last week, and I wanted to respond to all the messages I’ve received.

“I’d like to look at it like this. It’s been a fantastic journey. And I have loved every single second.

“How lucky am I to have been on the air all these years, having fun and making so many memories?”

And addressing his listeners - many of who have already posted good luck messages on the social media site - he added: “ For anyone who ever switched on and listened to any of the thousands of shows I’ve presented I’d like to say a massive thank you. There’s been highs. And a couple of lows. I have basically lived my life on the breakfast show - always happy to chat about stuff that happens to all of us. Hopefully along the way I’ve helped put a few smiles on faces in the mornings. That’s always been the aim. “

There is confirmed swotch over yet, but he signs of with: “In terms of the next few months .. please stick with us. We plan to put on the absolute best breakfast shows we possibly can, and if you can tune in and go along for the ride with us then brilliant. We’ve always had huge audience figures, perhaps we fluked them I don’t know.

“But I’d love nothing more than to continue with loads more smiles while we’re still on .. and really finish this chapter on a high.

“And whoever takes over from us I’m sure will be great.”