The Caribbean Kids menu launches today at Peterborough’s Turtle Bay - and kids eat free

Turtle Bay’s newly revamped kids’ menu has arrived today... and to celebrate they’re inviting kids to eat free throughout half term.

Bring a bit of Caribbean sunshine into your half term staycation (until November 2) with this bespoke new menu for the “Little Turtles” in your family.

Turtle Bay new kids' menu

The new look Caribbean kids’ collection includes a Tiny Turtles and Bigger Turtles menu as Turtle Bay know that children’s dining isn’t a one size fits all affair.

All kids are invited to kick their Turtle Bay experience off with fresh dips and dippers – a little persons amuse bouche is served via a vegan spread of hummus, smashed avocado and carrot sticks.

Tiny Turtles can then grab a main course, side and drink for just £5.95. Dishes include healthy bites like Grilled Chicken with Lemony Rice, Fresh Avocado Turtle Wraps, Sweetcorn Fritters, and Flat Bread pizzas.

Bigger Turtles can opt for a whole rainbow of slightly bigger, more grown up options including a Quarter Jerk Chicken and Sunshine Quinoa, Chicken and Cheese Toastie with Caribbean Slaw or Crispy Squid with Fries!

Kids get their own special ‘mocktail’ collection at Turtle Bay too – delicious and colourful fresh juices blended to create dreamy drinks that will make the kids feel like VIPs.

From Sky Juice’s frozen blend of pomegranate pineapple, orange and lemon juices to the Reggae Sunsplash which crushes grapefruit, coconut and raspberry – there’s plenty for the little ones to get excited about.

For pudding kids can choose from healthy Fresh Tropical Fruit selection or the more decadent Salted Caramel Fudge Brownie – or there’s the halfway house treat of two good old scoops of vanilla, coconut or vegan chocolate ice cream.

Meanwhile grown-ups can feast on Turtle Bay’s new menu, which is a colourful selection of sharing platters, hearty dishes, small sharer plates, vegan specialities, salads and of course their signature Jerk Chicken. The menu hacking possibilities are endless!

It’s a real feast for all the family at Turtle Bay so get stuck in this half term.

T and Cs: free kids menu main & kids soft drink with every paying adult; To qualify adults must have a main dish from either our main menu or eat from the set lunch menu