The best places to go for a night out in Peterborough this week

You can catch True British Mayhem blasting out their blend of punk and rock n roll at the Yard of Ale on Saturday and an acoustic set from Rob Bull (Children of the Revolution) on Sunday at The Frothblowers in Werrington on a packed weekend for Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

FRIDAY 22nd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE GREAT PRETENDERS. 9pm. Top Party band from Lincolnshire playing pop and rock covers. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Ramshackle Serenade - The finest swingabilly music in the boro!.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Gangsters.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: SALLY GAUNTLETT

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Off The Record will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm.

SATURDAY 23rd

Live Music

The Met Lounge: State of Freedom with Chambers of Tears and Radicus will be on stage for a benefit gig in aid of Pancreatic Cancer Research. Tickets £5.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE RETURNS. 9pm. Popular Peterborough band playing covers across the decades. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Come and enjoy the talented MARK STEELE.

Bluebell Inn, Dogsthorpe: Stealer.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: True British Mayhem.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Richard Keeling will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

GER Club, March: 1940s’ Dance and supper with the Ashby Little Big Band, 6pm to midnight. There will be a raffle in aid of Royal British Legion and supper will be authentic 1940s catering (sausage and mash with a vegetarian option). Dance tickets £13 from 07876 264613 or email donna.symonds@aol.com.

Charters, Town Bridge: Children of the Revolution 10:30pm – free entry

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Special event

Blue Bell, Werrington: The monthly Beer Pong tournament.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 24th

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: Rob Bull from Children Of The Revolution plays acoustic from 3pm.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: KEITH LUCKEY from 3pm to 6pm playing a selection of Country Blues, Old Style R@B, Skiffle, Fifties and Sixties favourites as well as a few slow country songs.

Peterborough Conservative Club: International country star MIKI PETERS.

Charters, Town Bridge: Matty Haynes 3pm – free entry, family friendly

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 25th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: THE RAINMEN from 7pm to 10pm. A talented band of ex-professional musicians they have an enviable musical history covering country music, rock, blues, rock and roll, pop, Americana, bluegrass, soul, the list is endless!

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 26th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 27th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock'N'Roll Bingo and then eyes down for the cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

per person from 9pm.