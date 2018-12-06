The best places in Peterborough for a night out this weekend

You can catch Peterborough Big Band at the Blue Bell in Werrington tonight and up-and-coming October Drift at The Met Lounge in the city centre on Friday as a great weekend of music gets under way in the city.

THURSDAY, Dec 6

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Peterborough Big Band - a chance to catch the awesome big band sound in a more intimate pub setting.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke party night with Resident DJ Rick Allen 9pm – late, free entry

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 7th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: October Drift (pictured) are a band that are slowly building up a strong following around the UK . They arrive in the city in support of their new single ‘Come and Find me’ - released on the legendary Fierce Panda label. Advance tickets are just £6 at seetickets.com and skiddle.com.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: The Expletives .

Charters: Blackout UK live in the bar from 10:30pm, free entry

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT from 9pm - Peterborough’s only progressive rock tribute band. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Park Lane - 5-piece local party covers band playing all the hits.

Peterborough Conservative Club: From 3.30pm an afternoon tea dance with Eric Cloud, then evening entertainment with the amazing SOULS AND STONE.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Motor City Vipers Northern Soul Night.08/12/18 at 7pm - Pentagon will be performing

Clubs/DJ

The Brewery Tap: Thank Funk it’s Friday 9pm-late, free entry. Resident DJ Eddie Nash will bring you a great selection of funky beats.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Music to make you feel good - Periodic, free entry from 8pm.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 8th

Live Music

The Met Lounge: The UK’s number one tribute to The Who - Who Are You. Support is from Christian Smith - show starts at 7.45pm.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Last Minute Brigade

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SMARTIES from 9pm - Corby’s No 1 pop and rock covers band.

Charters: Children of the Revolution 10:30pm – free entry.

Parkway Sports and Social club, Maskew Avenue: Pentagon from 7pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The NIGHT OWLS.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: The Punk/Rock N Roll Machine True British Mayhem from 9.15pm.

Spangler’s Country Music Club: Christmas Party Night with Bonnie and Coe, £5.50 on the door, bring your own nibbles, all kinds of dancing, cheap bar at Peterborough Indoor Bowls Club, Burton St. More from Jennifer 01733688324

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Special event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Play Vintage Video Games for free against Mike The Gaming Guru.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 9th

Live Music

Frothblowers, Werrington: James Edmonds with an hour of acoustic tunes from 3pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: From 7pm an evening of Christmas and show tunes performed by PETERBOROUGH OPERATIC AND DRAMA SOCIETY.

Charters: Matty Haynes live in the bar from 3pm, free entry- family friendly.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 10th

Live Music

Charters: What the Thunder Said! From 8pm, spoken word open mic.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 11th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 12th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Special Event: Blue Bell, Werrington: Start of 12 Days Of Christmas - with an extra special deal each day, on drinks and on food.