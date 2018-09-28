The best places in Peterborough for a great night out this weekend

Kick the weekend off tonight and catch The High Rollers, Groove Cartell and Ouse Valley Singles Club in Peterborough venues.

Friday 28th

Live Music

The Solstice: High Rollers will be performing in the SolGarden from 10.30pm. With a huge repertoire spanning the decades and genres, High Rollers are the perfect good-time covers band and one of the best bands in the city at this present time. SolGarden – High Rollers followed by resident DJ Alessandro Vacca; The Solstice – Commercial Dance & Essential R&B with DJ Coz; Harry’s - Party Anthems with DJ Kizzy & Guests.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Junk Puppets, a local 5-piece covers band playing rock and pop and plenty of cheese!

The Met: The Ouse Valley Singles Club (pictured).

Brewery Tap: Groove Cartell - expect a mix of original, contemporary covers and rare Funk & Soul tracks from 10pm – free entry.

Charters: Generation 5pan live in the bar 10:30pm free entry

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BLACK STAR REVOLUTION from 9pm playing classic British bands covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, bridge Street: Electronic with Anthony Thornhill.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 29th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET from 9pm playing pop, rock, punk, Northern Soul, ska and 2 Tone covers.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CUBANS AND COGNAC from 9pm playing pop, rock, indie and modern covers.

The Met: Vendetta -20th Anniversary Album launch.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Marrakesh Express (£2 guests).

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down with DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late.

Charters: Sounds of the Suburbs from 8pm with Djs Derek Gibson, Ollie Jones, Paul Davies, Neal Wright and Warren Allett – free entry.

The Solstice: Ibiza Uncovered night with amazing giveaways and four rooms of music with Ibiza vibes in the SolGarden and an appearance from Kiss FM’s Steve Smart alongside resident Djs.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 30th

Live Music

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Buskerthon - a charity acoustic music afternoon for Macmillan with six local acoustic musicians to perform between noon and 6pm.

Charters: Lexie Green & the Indigo Blue album launch live in the bar from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 1st

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 2nd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Wednesday 3rd

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.