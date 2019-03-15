The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

A U2 tribute band head up the St Patrick’s Day celebrations at the Solstice on Sunday part of a busy weekend of live music in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars.

FRIDAY 15th

Live Music

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: C J Hatt .

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE GANGSTERS. 9pm . Peterborough’s No 1 Ska and 2Tone tribute band. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Junk Puppets – 60s, 70s, and loads of 80s’ cheese.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Afternoon tea dance with ERIC CLOUD at 3pm and evening entertainment brought to you by the talented MIKKI JONS.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Parkway Live with Kill Me Kate & The Brays performing from 7pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with DJ Derek Gibson 8pm – free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 16th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: LIZZY ON THE LOOSE. 9pm. St Patrick’s Day prelude gig with Peterborough’s No 1 ‘Thin Lizzy’ tribute band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Ramshackle Serenade.

Charters, Town Bridge: Back Bent Tulips make their debut at Ccharters with rock, indy and pop from 10:30pm – free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: DECLAN GAYNOR.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: The Strollers will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom welcomes another big name to The Lightbox - Ibiza Legend Danny Whitehead (Cafe Mambo, Cafe Del Mar, Pasha and Amnesia). In recent years, Danny has appeared at Latitude Festival, Creamfields, Pikes, Café Mambo and Hostal la Torr. Entry is free before 11pm, and £5 after.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Disco in the bar from 9pm.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free.

SUNDAY 17th

Live Music

The Solstice, Northminster Road: The highlight of the St Patrick’s Day celebrations is the appearance of one of the BEST U2 tribute bands in the UK. ‘U2 Baby’ will be performing in the SolGarden from 6pm until 7pm then again from 8pm until 9pm. The weekly karaoke session runs from 9pm with an Irish inspired song list. Throughout the day there will be an Irish inspired food menu and Irish inspired drinks menu .

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: St Patrick’s Day party. Live musicfrom 3pm by Captain Backwash and 7pm Athenry band.. Irish food and craic all day.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Hereward Harmony male voice choir barbershop style from 7pm for an hour.

Charters, Town Bridge: Sunday Sessions with Bon Rogers from 3pm – free entry, family friendly.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Lexie Green & The Indigo Blue from 8pm – late, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Lunchtime jazz with the amazing GARY WOODS SWING BAND.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Stuart Barr will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 18th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 19th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 20th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry.