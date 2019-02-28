The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

It is all go in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend - veteran city band The Skyliners make their final appearance at the Conservative Club this weekend, there’s a big charity night with Let’s Funk at The Parkway and Frothblowers micro pub in Werrington will be celebrating its Pub of the Year Award.

THURSDAY, 28TH

Let's Funk at the Parkway Sports and Social Club.

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CLARKSDALE CONTRACT from 8.30pm playing Blues and Rock covers. Free admission.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: 7pm - 10pm, something new for a Thursday night. She’s famous and she’s on the big screen (not live). Sarah Collins singing from her living room. 60s’ & 70s’ Soul .

Event

The Frothblowers, Werrington: Peterborough branch of Camra Pub Of The Year Award presentation night.

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 1st

Live Music

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Let’s Funk album launch and charity night from 7.30pm. Let’s Funk are a professional level function band from Peterborough and cover mainly 70s & 80s Funk, Soul & Disco-Boogie. There will also be a support DJ playing funk, soul and rare groove. Tickets are £8 and £5 of that goes to Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough. E-Tickets are £8 (Subject to booking fee). Order yours here: http://tkt.to/letsfunk or direct from the venue on 01733308993. Also on the night there will be special music themed cocktails available, plus a raffle draw for a fantastic brand new Hotpoint washing machine or dishwasher as well as a £20 voucher for the Mulberry Tree Farm family restaurant and the Maharanis Indian restaurant in Hampton.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Subway 77.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Nicole Lawrence, free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: TIGER CLUB from 9pm - a Peterborough ‘Supergroup’, playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers. Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Velocity - a high-energy local trio covering all the classic rock and pop hits.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Yaxley British Legion: Sixties Night in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support dancing to Rusty. Ticket £15 including buffet supper. Contact: Dale Asplin on 07711 198391 .

Peterborough Conservative Club: The terrific STEVE CARMEL.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 2nd

Live Music

Peterborough Conservative Club: A chance to say a huge thank you to the SKYLINERS for all the many wonderful years of musical memories they have provided on what will be their last gig at the club.

The Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Two bands, free admission - see and hear The Nuggets and The Zephyrs.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BAKLASH from 9pm making their debut at the venue and playing Rock and Pop covers. Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Heather Rose Tea Dance from 1.30pm to 5pm, then later Pentagon will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Frankly My Dear.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Charters, Town Bridge: Returning to Charters for 2019 is Lexie Green, a Cambridgeshire songwriter who tours around England performing her Americana & vintage Rock ‘n’ Blues influenced songs.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A night of disco-karaoke with Good Times Jam.

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 3rd

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: From 3pm to 6pm hear Camisayo - an alternative roots band from Cambridge Mixing Folk and Blues influences and artists from different origins and backgrounds, Camisayo creates and interprets music with energy and talent.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Robert Davis will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: Pennyless from 4-6pm, free.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Enjoy a lazy Sunday afternoon with Resonate – an acoustic trio playing popular songs from 3pm to 6pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: A special edition of the weekly quiz – be part of the World’s Biggest Pub Quiz.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 4th

Live Music

The Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic Night run by friendly local musician Stacey Louth.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Lisa Hammond from 7pm - 10pm singing a wide range of songs through the eras including Dusty Springfield, Gladys Knight, The Shirelles, Randy Crawford, Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James to other greats such as Amy Winehouse, Rita Ora, Duffy, Jessie J and Abba.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 5th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 6th

Music and dance

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Salsa with Juan Carlos – there will be Salsa music played the whole evening and a few salsa touches - food and dance - from 7pm to 10pm (every 1st Wednesday of the month).

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry