The best places for a night out in Peterborough this week

You can catch Velocity (pictured) rocking the boat at Charters in Peterborough on Friday - and other pubs, clubs and bars will be welcoming the likes of Children of the Revolution, Retrolux, The Deps, The Soundinjectors and CJ Hatt.

Thursday 22nd

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Special Event

Frothblowers, Werrington: Tap Takeover by Market Deeping brewer Hopshackle. All their beers on the hand pulls. Plus all their bottles available to sample and buy. Meet the brewer from 6pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 23rd

Live Music

Charters: Velocity (pictured) live in the bar 10:30pm – free entry.

Blue Bell, Werrington: The Soundinjectors. Return visit for popular local 5-piece rock, pop, ska and reggae covers band.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: CJ Hatt.

Burghley club: Children of the Revolution from 7.30pm. Free entry.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: RETROLUX. 9pm playing 70’s Rock Covers.

The Bluebell, Lincoln Road: THE DEPS from 9pm playing rock, pop, soul, funk and a little roll.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The wonderful BILLY J.

Special Event

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Brewery Tap: Thank Funk It’s Friday with Resident DJ Eddie Nash 9pm – late, free entry

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 24th

Live Music

Blue Bell, Werrington: Former London concert pianist James Morgan will be playing live background music in the restaurant from 7pm.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Mind the Gap.

The Palmerston Arms, Woodston: Frankly My Dear.

Burghley club: Stealer from 7.30pm. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: GUSTAV GUGO KINTLER. 4.30pm to 7pm (Czech and Slovak Music Gig)

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES. 9pm. Eagles tribute .

Peterborough Conservative Club: Response.

Special Event

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Charters: Off the Cuff with DJs Julian & Glen McCully 9pm – late, free entry.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commercial Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 25th

Live Music

Charters: Sunday sessions presents Bon Rogers from 3pm – Free entry, family friendly.

Frothblowers, Werrington: Meg McPartlin with an hour of quality acoustic tunes from 3pm.

Special Event

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 26th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 27th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 28th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry