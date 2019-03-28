The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this weekend

The reggae beat of Tallawah gets the weekend under way tonight - and you can catch 80s rock and blues band The Quireboys at The Met Lounge on Friday.

THURSDAY 28th

Live music

Blue Bell, Werrington: A night of reggae with Tallawah.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MIGHTY AND THE HIGH from 8.30pm. Showcase Thursday with a Crown debut, playing 60s, 70s post punk and 90s indie covers. Free admission.

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 29th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: 80’s British classic rock and blues outfit THE QUIREBOYS (pictured)are in town as part of their ‘35th Anniversary tour’. The band will be playing all their classics in a stripped down acoustic show at the Peterborough venue. Support comes from award winning UK female blues singer Rebecca Downes

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE MONEY SHOT from 9pm playing quality rock and dance chart covers. Free admission.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative club: The man with all the rhythms ROBERT STEVENSON.

The Solstice: Live music is back with the High Rollers.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Dirty Rumour .

When Polly Met Fergie, Westgate Arcade: The Brian Chadwick modern jazz group will be playing mainly standards and classic jazz from 8pm. Free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Loaded from 9pm through to 2am. Starting at 11pm, Martin & Nathan will be playing an hour of back to back Prodigy classics, and filling Bridge Street with the sounds, of their music, to say goodbye to the late Keith Flint (pictured) in the best way they know how.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Brown Suga - Join resident DJ Mr Nash for an evening of 90-00’s R&B, Hip Hop Ragga D’n’B - 10pm -2am, Free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 30th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Canadian alternative rock band, Rare Americans will be on stage as part of their 16-date UK Tour in support of their debut album and to raise funds for Music For All.

Charters, Town Bridge: Clarksdale Contract, a band fuelled by a passion for blues music in all its forms and a desire to bring together different elements of other genres of music. 10:30pm – free entry

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music every Saturday.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE OUTLAW EAGLES from 9pm. Eagles tribute band playing all the chart hits. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Ian Graham and Kat Moore.

Peterborough Conservative club: Hold on to your hats - it’s the THRILLBILLIES (pictured).

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Abbey Road 5 will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: 12 Hr DJ Marathon with Mr Nash raising funds for Cancer Research 2pm – 2am.

The Solstice: Four rooms of entertainment including Ibiza Uncovered in the Sol Garden and a personal appearance by Joey Essex..

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free.

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 31st

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: an afternoon of live music from Pembroke Tenneson, Pembroke is an Anglo-American who writes every song to be completely different from the last. Expect a mix of original self penned tunes and popular covers with a twist. From 3pm, family friendly.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CLAUDE DOMINO from 2pm. Mothers Day Special with a solo performance from Rocket’57 lead singer. Free admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Philip Randles will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 1st

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: Open mic night hosted by Stacey Louth.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Tuesday 2nd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 3rd

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.