The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

There are two chances to hear Peterborough’s Jimmy Doherty (pictured) singing live this weekend - Sunday at Charters and Monday at the Pizza Parlour.

TONIGHTS, 31st

Comedy

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Funhouse Comedy Club featuring headliner Vince Atta with Barry Castagnola and Lindsey Santoro. Compere is Stevie Gray.

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Event

Frothblowers, Werrington: Grub Club - pop along for a few nibbles and a good chat from 7pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Pie Night - The chef will be preparing a range of eight very different pies.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 1st

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: BROTHERHOODS ROUNDABOUT from 9pm - Peterborough’s only progressive rock tribute band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The High and Mighty.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Porky Pig – experienced local band covering true classic rock anthems from 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Charters, Town Bridge: Janus Stark, ANA and the Petrol Boys 10.30pm-Free entry

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Periodic - house music to make you feel good.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Brewery Tap: Mr Nash presents Thank Funk it’s Friday 9pm – late, free entry.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 2nd

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: COSMIC RODNEY from 9pm playing pop, rock, and rock ‘n’ roll covers. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: GLAM SLAM GLITZ from 9pm - 70s’ glam rock tribute band. Free admission.

The Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: The Broadcasters.

Charters, Town Bridge: Filthy Contact will be live in the bar from 10.30pm – free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm, more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Good Times Karaoke - first of a new monthly karaoke night, from 8pm

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 3rd

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Jimmy Doherty (PICTURED) live in the bar from 3pm, - free entry, family friendly.

Frothblowers, Werrington: The awesome local talent of Meg McPartlin live and acoustic (3pm).

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: DIVISION DUO, from 3pm to 6pm.

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night, the area’s premier open mic, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers. Free entry 6pm – late

Mama Liz’s Stamford: Pennyless from 4pm - 6pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

Monday 4th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Local singer and guitarist JIMMY DOHERTY (PICTURED) from 7pm to 10pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Open Mic Night - regular monthly Open Mic night run by Stacey Louth.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 5th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Comedy

SAMM’s, Bridge Street: Pearface Comedy Club with Chris Norton Walker, Katie Pritchard and Will Preston.

Event

Blue Bell, Werrington: Chinese New Year - pop along for some extra special Chinese food dishes.

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 6th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry