The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars this week

There’s jazz from the Brian Chadwick Quartet upstairs at When Polly Met Fergie in Westgate Arcade tongit to get the weekend going.

Friday 18th

Live Music

When Polly Met Fergie, Westgate Arcade: The Brian Chadwick Quartet will be entertaining upstairs in the cocktail bar from 8pm. Entrance is free .

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Blackstar Revolution .

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE BROADCASTERS from 9pm with a Rockabilly and Rock ‘n’ Roll Tribute.Free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Live music every Friday.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The enigmatic RYAN.

Clubs/DJ

Charters: Vinyl Night with Derek Gibson, 8pm – late, free entry

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Quiz

Peterborough Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Parkinsons Charity Quiz Night.

Saturday 19th

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Woodston: John Quinn.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: VELOCITY from 9pm playing classic rock covers. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: TREVANION.

Peterborough Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Son of a Gun

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 20th

Live Music

Charters: Ian & Kat (PICTURED)from 3pm, free entry, family friendly.

Peterborough Conservative Club: STU PETERS.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Resonate playing acoustic, popular songs from 3pm to 6pm.

Peterborough Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Chris Powell

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 21st

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Claudia, from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 22nd

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league finals night, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 23rd

LIVE MUSIC

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Country Mix from 7pm to 10pm.

The Brewery Tap: Drama on Tap (Tap Room). Doors open 8pm, performances start at 8:30 – free entry

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.