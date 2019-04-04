The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Local soul band Motor City Vipers will be hosting their eighth annual charity soul night at The Brewery Tap on Saturday to help raise funds and awareness for the fantastic work done at Thorpe Hall Hospice in Peterborough.

Playing the very best of Motown and Northern Soul classics, The Vipers’ live repertoire is a veritable who’s who of 60s and 70s soulful floor-fillers – from The Temptations, Wilson Pickett, The Four Tops and Dobie Gray, to The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and Otis Redding; and promises to have you dancing your pants off all night long!

Mike Shelby

In addition to the not-to-be-missed sound of an 8-piece live soul band, the event also includes support from the region’s top soul DJs and Brewery Tap regulars, Julz and Paul D, mixing the tunes into the early hours.

“We’re looking forward to yet another amazing night of soulful shenanigans and hoping it will be another sell-out show for this great cause.” said Vipers frontman, Alec Chapman.

Motor City Vipers were formed in the Spring of 2009 and have gained themselves an enviable reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting live soul bands – having played on the same bill as The Blockheads, Neville Staple (The Specials), Kiki Dee, The Commitments, Diane Shaw and Geno Washington, as well as playing at festivals and events up and down the country.

The evening will include a raffle and auction.

Moonstruck

Tickets are priced at £10 each and available from band members, DJs, or by credit/debit card from the BreweryTap on 01733 358500.

Another date for the diary: The Deeping Stage, in Market Deeping, will be holding its 12th annual Bands Day, outdoors at the on Easter Sunday, April 21. The line up is 3pm- 5pm Let’s Funk; 5pm - 7pm Hold the Sky; 7pm - 9pm Stepping out; and 9pm - 11pm Leon.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Live Music

Palmy Uke Band EqM0z6f69FIzv7uJnVvo

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: Peterborough Big Band will be playing a wide variety of big band music with singers Tony and Marie. It is £5 on the doors that open at 8.00pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: 7pm - 10pm, something new for a Thursday night. She’s famous and she’s on the big screen (not live). Sarah Collins singing from her living room. 60s’ & 70s’ Soul .

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Event

Frothblowers, Werrington: Talk by Pub History Society on former pubs of Peterborough.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

FRIDAY 5TH

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Retrolux.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Whiskey Twist - Rock n blues covers.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: ANOTHER GIRL ANOTHER PLANET. From 9pm playing Pop, Rock, Punk, Dance, Northern Soul, Ska and 2Tone covers. Free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: MIKE SHELBY.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Indie Night with DJ Anthony Thornhill. You can expect an evening of indie tunes old and new where guitars and beats come together to provide your ultimate Friday indie night. From 9pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Thank Funk it’s Friday with resident DJ Mr Nash 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Steve Allen Reunion Charity Disco from 7.30pm.

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

SATURDAY 6TH

Live Music

The Brewery Tap, Westgate: The best Motown and Northern Soul from Motor City Vipers (Pictured) in their annual charity night fundraising for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice (see page 55).

The Crown, Lincoln Road: CAUSTIC LIGHTS. From 9pm the top party band will be playing Pop, Rock and Dance covers across the decades. Free admission.

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: TIGER CLUB from 9pm. The Peterborough Supergroup will be playing Soul, Funk, Pop and Rock covers. Free admission.

Yard of Ale, Oundle Road, Woodston: Another Girl Another Planet.

Charters, Town Bridge: Charters presents a night of original music. Polypin play 90s infused alternative rock, and Ice Cream Headache are a two-piece alternative original rock band noted for their complex compositional style ...and immature lyrics. From 10:30pm – free entry.

The Deeping Stage, Market Place, Market Deeping: Live music with Lee Joshua Rose.

The New Crown, Whittlesey: Stealer.

Peterborough Conservative Club: MOONSTRUCK.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Phoenix are performing from 7pm.

Pizza parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: From 10pm through to 12.30am enjoy some late night jazz on the big screen.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom with the best of soul, disco and funk from 9pm to 1am.

Brewery Tap: Saturday Night Groove with Resident DJ Rick Allen bringing you a great selection of hits from across the decades, accompanied by videos on the large screen – 9pm – late, free entry.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Blue Bell, Werrington: Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

SUNDAY 7TH

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Palmy Uke Band from 3pm. The Palmy Ukers return to the Boat to get your feet tapping and your heart singing with some great new material as well some old favourites.

Frothblowers, Werrrington: Singer guitarist James Edmonds does an acoustic hour from 3pm.

Brewery Tap, Westgate: Oakham Mic Night 6pm the area’s finest open mic night, complimentary drinks voucher for all performers – free entry.

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Division , a Cambridgeshire based duo playing a variety of old and new songs with an individual and unique acoustic vibe from 3pm to 6pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Sam Maxwell is performing from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

MONDAY 8TH

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Gemma McDowell from 7pm to 10pm with a variety of styles from jazz, pop, disco, musical theatre and new commercial music, but her favourite style has to be Motown and soul!

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

TUESDAY 9TH

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

WEDNESDAY 10TH

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe, Cowgate: Michael Crawford Duo with some easy listening relaxed Jazz. A Jazz piano and upright bass duo playing instrumental jazz standards and songs from the great American songbook.

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.