The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

Danielle Moore (Crazy P)

The Lightbox welcomes its first big name of the year with influential DJ Danielle Moore (pictured) taking over the place on Saturday - and don’t miss some of the area’s top bands in action.

THURSDAY 14TH

Call To The Faithful

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Meg McPartlin

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

True British Mayhem

Friday 15th

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Children of the Revolution.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE GUARDS. 9pm,playing Rock, Pop and Indie Classics, free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Frankly My Dear, 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservatives Club: John Sessions 7pm (tickets only).

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Dizzy Miss Lizzys. Free entry to members and non members. From 9pm.

John Clare cottage, Helpston: Pennyless . Tickets in adv £8, call 01733 253330.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with Derek Gibson, free entry 8pm – late.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 16th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Peterborough alt rock band, Call To The Faithful (PICTURED) will be supporting touring Swedish band, We Are The Catalyst. Expect the city boys to entertain with a unique brand of hard hitting guitar riffs, fuzzy bass lines, thumping drum kicks, and thought provoking lyrics. Tickets at www.skiddle.com.

Charters, Town Bridge: True British Mayhem (pictured) from 10:30pm – free entry.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: C J Hatt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS. 9pm (Valentines Special, playing 80s + Valentines related covers, free admission).

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CIRCA.73. 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Indie Classics, free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Marrakech Express. 8.30pm

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Gin Fest in the bar with Sophie Frear performing from 7pm. Harmony will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Cosmic Rodney. Free entry to members and non members. From 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom and The Lightbox welcome Danielle Moore (Crazy P) - the highly influential, enigmatic leading lady who fronts one of the UK’s best dance acts, and has been rocking the UK dance scene for the 15 years . There isn’t a festival Crazy P (pictured) hasn’t graced with her high energy performances, continually wowing crowds. Entry is free, 9pm until 3am, and there are two cocktails for £10 (time limited offer).

Brewery Tap, Westgate: L’Aristos Revival - join host & resident DJ Mr Nash, with special guests DJs Otis Roberts & Steve Walsh as they take you on a trip down memory lane. You can expect to hear Classic Funk, Soul, Rare Groove, R & B, House, Swing & Soul. Entry on the door £5 from 9pm with all proceeds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free.

Sunday 17th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Meg Mcpartlin (pictured) live in the bar from 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Country with Clear Cut. 8pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Rock ‘n’ Roll Fair in the Pullman Suite from 12pm to 4pm, and Stuart Burr will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

Monday 18th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 19th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 20th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

