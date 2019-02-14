The best places for a night out in Peterborough’s pubs, clubs and bars

The Lightbox welcomes its first big name of the year with influential DJ Danielle Moore (pictured) taking over the place on Saturday - and don’t miss some of the area’s top bands in action.

THURSDAY 14TH

Call To The Faithful

Karaoke

The Brewery Tap: Karaoke Party Night with DJ Rick Allen from 9pm – late, free entry.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

Meg McPartlin

The Ostrich, North Street: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

True British Mayhem

Friday 15th

Live Music

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Children of the Revolution.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE GUARDS. 9pm,playing Rock, Pop and Indie Classics, free admission.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Frankly My Dear, 9pm.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

Peterborough Conservatives Club: John Sessions 7pm (tickets only).

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: The Dizzy Miss Lizzys. Free entry to members and non members. From 9pm.

John Clare cottage, Helpston: Pennyless . Tickets in adv £8, call 01733 253330.

Clubs/DJ

Charters, Town Bridge: Vinyl Night with Derek Gibson, free entry 8pm – late.

The Solstice: Mischief- 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 16th

Live Music

The Met Lounge, Bridge Street: Peterborough alt rock band, Call To The Faithful (PICTURED) will be supporting touring Swedish band, We Are The Catalyst. Expect the city boys to entertain with a unique brand of hard hitting guitar riffs, fuzzy bass lines, thumping drum kicks, and thought provoking lyrics. Tickets at www.skiddle.com.

Charters, Town Bridge: True British Mayhem (pictured) from 10:30pm – free entry.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: C J Hatt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE JUNK PUPPETS. 9pm (Valentines Special, playing 80s + Valentines related covers, free admission).

The Bluebell, Dogsthorpe: CIRCA.73. 9pm playing Rock, Pop and Indie Classics, free admission.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Marrakech Express. 8.30pm

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Gin Fest in the bar with Sophie Frear performing from 7pm. Harmony will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Burghley Club, Burghley Road: Cosmic Rodney. Free entry to members and non members. From 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Eclectic Ballroom and The Lightbox welcome Danielle Moore (Crazy P) - the highly influential, enigmatic leading lady who fronts one of the UK’s best dance acts, and has been rocking the UK dance scene for the 15 years . There isn’t a festival Crazy P (pictured) hasn’t graced with her high energy performances, continually wowing crowds. Entry is free, 9pm until 3am, and there are two cocktails for £10 (time limited offer).

Brewery Tap, Westgate: L’Aristos Revival - join host & resident DJ Mr Nash, with special guests DJs Otis Roberts & Steve Walsh as they take you on a trip down memory lane. You can expect to hear Classic Funk, Soul, Rare Groove, R & B, House, Swing & Soul. Entry on the door £5 from 9pm with all proceeds to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The Solstice: Saturday Sessions - with four rooms of entertainment. There is Commerical Chart & Dance in the Solstice, House & Dance Anthems in the SolGarden, Pure Urban Flavas in the Lit Room & Party Anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Entry is free before 10.30pm more after.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free.

Sunday 17th

Live Music

Charters, Town Bridge: Meg Mcpartlin (pictured) live in the bar from 3pm – family friendly, free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: Country with Clear Cut. 8pm.

Parkway Sports and Social Club, Maskew Avenue: Rock ‘n’ Roll Fair in the Pullman Suite from 12pm to 4pm, and Stuart Burr will be performing in the Pullman Suite from 7pm.

Karaoke

The Solstice: LIVE! HD! Sports throughout the day on the big screens followed by karaoke with a chance to win £250. Entry is free.

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9.30pm

Monday 18th

Event

The Solstice: Monday Club - with live HD sports shown on the big screen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Tuesday 19th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Quizzes

Hungry Horse, Halcyon, Westwood: Quiz night and play your cards right,

Poker

The Rose and Crown, Thorney: Texas Hold ‘em Poker, membership and entry free, beginners welcome, 01733 270546

The Ostrich Inn, North Street: Texas Hold’em, from 7.30pm.

Conservative Club: Poker league, registration closes at 7.45pm.

Wednesday 20th

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

