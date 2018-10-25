The best places for a great night out in Peterborough this weekend

Catch The Brays in the SolGarden on Friday as Peterborough pubs and clubs get ready for a busy Halloween weekend.

Thursday, 25th

Live Music

Puzzles?, Bridge Street: Open mic with The Interim Room.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Loco with resident DJs Luke & Jake ‘Roscoe’ Baines from 9pm with various Guest DJs throughout the evening from 9pm until 4am • Entry is free before 11pm.

The Met Lounge: EMBRACE - a place for the people by the people of the LGBTQIA+ community. 9pm until 2am.

Quiz

The Ruddy Duck, Peakirk: 8.30pm, £1

Charters, Town Bridge: 8pm, free, £20 bar tab prize for winning team,

Friday 26th

Live Music

The Solstice: The Brays live in the SolGarden from 10.30pm.

Blue Bell, Werrington: Rock Out - an all-new 3-piece covers band. All your favourite proper rock anthems.

Charters: The Nuggets live - enjoy a night of hits from the 60s. 10.30pm – free entry.

Yard of Ale, Woodston: Dizzy Miss Lizzys.

The Brewery Tap: A soul night featuring live band The Contacts, playing Motown, Nothern & Classic Soul. Free entry, 9pm - late.

Queen’s Head, Queen Street: Live music every Friday, from 7.30pm.

The Burghley Club: Jessie’s Ghost. Free entry.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: WALKWAY from 9pm - a pro band, playing classic rock covers and originals. Free Admission.

Parkway Sports and Social Club on Maskew Avenue: Michael Jackson tribute - David Boakes will be performing live.

Clubs/DJ

The Solstice: Mischief - 3 rooms of music from 9pm with house & dance anthems in SolGarden + Club Classics and Essential R&B in The Solstice plus party anthems in Harry’s Bar Café. Resident DJs on the night include: Alessandro Vacca, Jake Baines & Robbie H. Entry is free before 10.30pm £5/7 after.

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: From 9pm

Sawtry Club: Rock and roll night, 8pm to 11.30pm

Disco/Karaoke

The Falcon, Whittlesey: No Silence Sounds disco, 8pm

Saturday 27th

Live Music

The Crown, Lincoln Road: THE SIDEKICKS. 9pm. St Ives covers band. Halloween Special. Free admission.

The Ploughman, Werrington: THE OVERDUBS. 9pm. Pop, rock’n’roll, dance covers

The Limetree, paston lane: Halloween ball featuring the punk rock and roll machine True British Mayhem. 9.15pm- till late. Dress to scare!

The Yard Of Ale, Woodston: Stealer.

The Burghley Club: Blackout UK. Free entry.

Peterborough Conservative Club: The Business.

Parkway Sports and Social Club on Maskew Avenue: The Strollers.

The Cock Inn, Werrington: Frankly My Dear, from 9pm.

Clubs/DJ

The Lightbox, Bridge Street: Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead, a different take on Halloween. It is a bright colourful affair, so get out your sugarskulls and stick on some funky make up. Jim and Zed will be on the decks to wake up the dead and take to you to the witching hour. Free entry.

Charters: Heavy Crates with DJs Otis Roberts & Pat Unwin from 9pm – free entry.

Brewery Tap: The Get Down. Resident DJ Eddie Nash on the decks, bringing you hits from back in the days of Shanghai Sams, L’Aristos & Canters 9pm - free entry.

The Solstice: Halloween Weekender with the main event - the Monster Ball. The venue will be dressed up haunted house style and in association with the Twisted Circus there will be fire-eaters, angle-grinding, poy and more. There is also four rooms of music with entry FREE before 10.30pm.

Mama Liz’s, Stamford: EHS – Funk / Hip Hop / Reggae / Groove – 9pm – Free

Disco/Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Stanground: 4pm

Geneva Bar, Geneva Street: Kushty Karaoke, 9pm to 2am, free

Voodoo Lounge, Stamford: DR Gumbo’s Soul Funk Stew – Funk N Soul N Cheese N Roll – 9pm – Free

Sunday 28th

Live Music

Charters: Division Duo - enjoy an afternoon of acoustic hits from 3pm – free entry.

Event

The Solstice: Spooktacular Sunday- Enjoy a Sunday Roast followed by ghostly goals - 4 of the biggest Premiership teams go head to head and then Halloween Karaoke Scary Sing Song.

Karaoke

Carpenters Arms, Coates: 8pm

Quiz

Blue Bell, Werrington: Free pub quiz starts 8pm prompt.

The Crown, Lincoln Road: Quiz Night, Maximum teams of four, Pub Quiz 8pm, Cash Bingo 9:30pm

Monday 29th

Event

The Solstice: Screaming Salsa Party - dance to the early hours with a Brazilian Salsa king & queen.

The Blue Bell, Werrington: A new weekly activity every Monday from 7pm – Beer Pong; Go along for some practice before the tournaments start.

Quizzes/Poker

Conservative Club: Quiz Night make a team of four starts at 8.30pm.

Solstice, Northminster: Poker, Texas Hold’em, every Monday, 7pm, all welcome.

The Ploughman, Werrington: CPL Bounty Hunter Poker plus access to DTD Finals. 13 week league, register by 7. 45pm for extra chips. Starts at 8pm every week.

Ex-servicemen’s Club, Fletton: Quiz, £2 per team of four and the winner wins a gallon of beer

Black Swan, Farcet: Every Monday, £1, max team of five, 8pm

Nag’s Head, Eastrea: 8.30pm

Letter B, Whittlesey: 3.30pm

Tuesday 30th

Live Music

Pizza Parlour and Music Cafe: Open mic session hosted by Anna Radford from 7pm to 10pm.

Event

The Solstice: TuesGay Halloweeen Party - Cambridgeshire’s biggest gay friendly midweek club night from 9pm until late.

Wednesday 31st

Event

The Solstice: Happy Halloween Apple Bobbing, Trick or Treat Games, Best Dressed Competition, and a fabulous Hot Ghoooolllash served all night!

Quizzes

Frothblowers, Werrington: Free silent pub quiz, from 7pm to 8pm. Teams of 4 max. 3 prizes.

The Draper’s Arms, Cowgate: Cash prize quiz - starts 8pm. Maximum team of six, £1 per team member.

The Solstice: Starts with Rock’N’Roll Bingo and then it’s eyes down for the big cash prize, entry is £1 per person from 9pm.

Poker

Elm Tree Tavern, Garton End Road: Poker night, every Wednesday 8pm start, new beginning, £2 entry