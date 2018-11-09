The 9 best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is a festival of all things cheese, concert in the cathedral, a tribute to reggae and ska - and more to keep young and old busy in Peterborough this week.

CheeseFest

The Full Monty opens at The Cresset next week

East of England Arena, November 10 and 11

LOVE cheese? Then this is an event you will not want to miss! Experience some the UK’s Best cheeses the country’s independent vendors have on offer – from hot street food traders though to amazing specialist artisan vendors from all over the country. There are preserves and a whole host of other amazing treats you can buy on the day – CheesefestUK will be bringing you some the UK’s and the world’s most amazing cheeses! From traditional cheeses to mozzarella sticks, halloumi fries and the most mouth watering Mac and Cheese.

www.cheesefestuk.com

Peterborough Cathedral, November 10

Peterborough Cathedral Choir

Peterborough Cathedral Choir and Youth Choir, the Cathedral Festival Chorus, Peterborough Choral Society and East Anglia Chamber Orchestra are joining forces for a special performance of Mozart’s Requiem and Joseph Haydn’s Little Organ Mass. The choirs and orchestra are combining for the first time, and will be under the direction of the cathedral’s new Director of Music, Tansy Castledine. The performance will be part of the cathedral’s commemorations to mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice, as well as being part of Peterborough Cathedral’s continuing 900th anniversary programme.

www.ticketisland.co.uk

A Special Kinda Madness

The Met, November 9

Its time to dig out the pork pie hats, the mohair suits, and for the ladies, the black and white check dresses. Fans of Madness and The Specials and reggae and ska music in general are in for a treat when one of the best tribute bands to the era bring a tribute to both The Specials & Madness – a 2-part show with hits coming all the way through.

www.skiddle.com

Peterborough photographic Society

Parkway Club, Nov 13

Special guest is well-known and talented photographer, Steven Le Prevost, from Guernsey. Admission £4 for non members.

Starts 7.30pm

Peterborough Civic Society

St Mark’s Church Hall, Nov 12

Dr Francis Pryor will be drawing on his latest book, Paths to the Past Encounters with Britain’s Hidden Landscapes, to explain how those landscapes reflect and shape our behaviour.

peterboroughcivicsociety.org.uk

Sawtry History Society

WI Hall, Nov 15

A presentation by John Dewis on the subject “What did you do in the war, grandma?” from 7.30pm.

Contact 01487 831441

Unseen Cromwell exhibition

Cromwell Museum, Huntingdon, until January

A baby’s gown, a pair of gloves, a purse and a bedroom door lock… these are all just some of the personal items owned, worn or used by the 17 th century soldier and statesman Oliver Cromwell, on public display for the first time.

www.cromwellmuseum.org

Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery, November 10-24

A new exhibition - Cause and Effect - from Francis Reynolds, open on Saturdays from 10.30am to 5pm, other times by prior arrangement.

normancrossgallery.com

Photo Exhibition

Vivacity Unit, Queensgate , Nov 9 and 10

In August and September Peterborough Presents hosted artist-led photo walks around Hampton, Bretton and Millfield. The photos forming the Noticing our Neighbourhood exhibition were taken and submitted (for public and expert vote) by participants on the three walks.