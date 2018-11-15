The 12 best things to do in Peterborough this week

Christmas is coming so enjoy the lights being switched on in Peterborough city centre tomorrow and inside Queensgate on Saturday - not fogetting the Skate Van Hage ice rink opening.

Christmas lights switch-on

The Christmas Lights switch-on at Queensgate on November 17

City centre, Nov 16

Hosted by Heart FM breakfast show presenters Kev and Ros, entertainment includes an exciting line-up of local bands which will get audiences into the festive spirit before the switch-on, which will be followed by a burst of fireworks to light up the night sky.

Runs from 4pm to 8pm

Queensgate, November 17

See the centre come to life at 10.30am with a stunning extravaganza of dancing, music, entertainment, and magic. Everywhere shoppers look there will be a celebration of Christmas. Dancing bellboys, mischievous elves, nutcracker ballerinas, drummers, plus the hilariously hideous Ugly Sisters come to life to start the joyful season with a bang. Every hour on the hour, from 11am, shoppers can take part in a family fun Christmas gameshow and win incredible prizes.

queensgate-shopping.co.uk

Skate Van Hage Ice Rink

Peterborough One Retail Park, Nov 16 to Jan 6

Back by popular demand, a magical winter ice rink is back. Made of real ice, the rink comes complete with atmospheric lighting and festive music. What’s more, this year the entire rink is under cover, so you won’t need to worry about weather cancellations.

www.pe1.co.uk

Festive Food and Gift Show

East of England Arena, November 16-18

Over the course of three present-packed, foodie fabulous days, the show will feature over 200 pop-up shops, serving and selling festive food, drink and gifts, an outdoor mini winter wonderland with a children’s fairground, and a full Christmas dinner carvery. Visitors will also be able to take part in drop-in workshops and pre-booked crafting sessions .

www.eastofenglandarena.com

Santa’s arrival

Dobbies, Hampton, Nov 18

Santa will be arriving with Dobbie, his favourite reindeer, at 10am for the most magical event of the year. This free event celebrates the grand arrival of Santa with the opportunity for families to see the big man in red in his fabulously festive grotto.

www.dobbies.com

63 Bifield, Orton Goldhay, November 17

From 4pm to 66p, with raffle and soft drinks, mice pies, a chance to meet Santa and a fireworks finale. Raising money in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity.

Art Festival

Crowland Abbey. Nov 16-18

Organised by The Artists of Crowland group in conjunction with Crowland Abbey the exhibition is open on Friday and Saturday, 10am to 4pm; and Sunday, 1pm to 3pm. A people’s vote will be running throughout the three days. Artwork has been submitted from all ages, nursery to OAPs. All funds raised during the event to go to the maintenance of the Abbey.

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Journey’s End is set in March, 1918. C-company arrives to take its turn in the front-line trenches of northern France, led by the war-weary Captain Stanhope. With a German offensive imminently approaching, the officers and their cook use food and the memories of their lives before the war to distract themselves, while Stanhope soaks his fear in whisky, unable to deal with the dread of the inevitable.

www. peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

Wrong Jovi

Stamford Corn Exchange, November 17

Are you ready for One Wild Night with the hottest tribute band on the planet? Wrong Jovi promise you exactly that.

Box office 01780 766455

Eclectic Ballroom

The Lightbox, Bridge Street, November 17

Celebrate the Eclectic Ballroom first birthday at the venue with UK based Featurecast, who has been synonymous with the groove and funk for quite a few years.

Terrace Sessions

The Solstice, November 17

SolGarden Terrace Sessions welcome back Platinum London Radio for their first birthday celebration with DJs Alessandro Vacca and Matt Clover and a live broadcast.

www.thesolstice.co.uk

