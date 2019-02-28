The 11 best things to do in and around Peterborough this week

There is pancake racing, the region’s biggest scale model show plus comedy, theatre and music to keep you occupied in Peterborough this week.

Pancake racing

Peterborough Cathedral, March 5, at 12noon

Teams of four are invited to compete in the relay race which takes a route around the Cathedral Precincts. The winning team will be judged on their successful pancake flipping, as well as the speed with which they complete the course. Organisations’ mascots are also invited to take part individually, in a separate race around the Cathedral Green. Pancakes and frying pans will be provided.The entry fee is £20 per team of four, and free of charge for the Mascot Race.

www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

East of England Model Show

Queen Katharine Academy, March 3

Model makers from across Britain will head for the largest event of its kind in the region.

The annual event, organised by the Peterborough Scale Model Club, and sponsored by Stamford based Airfix Model World magazine, raises thousands of pounds for local charities.

This year it will break all records with 62 clubs and 28 traders in attendance with countless scale model aircraft, military vehicles, ships, figures, racing cars, model trains and more on display.

Alongside the club displays, traders will be selling all the latest kits and equipent.

The entire proceeds from the show will go to the Stamford-based Anna’s Hope children’s brain tumour chrity.

The previous show raised more than £2,000 for Great Ormond St Children’s Hospital.

The event will be open from 10am until 4pm, admission is £3 adults, under 15s free. On site parking is free.

Comedy Night

Castor and Ailsworth Village Hall, March 2

Enjoy an evening of stand- up comedy to raise money for the National Literacy Trust, which is working to improve the literacy levels of disadvantaged children in the Peterborough area. Tickets are £12.50 in advance, and £15 at the door.

Tickets from Darranda at 07835 831 054 or John at 07738 083 233.

Beyond The Barricade

The Cresset, March 2

Celebrating 20 years of touring, the UK’s longest running musical theatre concert tour features past principal performers from Les Misérables delivering over two hours

of the best of Broadway and the West End.

www.cresset.co.uk

The Herd

Stamford Arts Centre, March 5-9

The Stamford Shoestring bring to the stage Rory Kinnear’s The Herd, a warm, witty and heartfelt look at a family falling apart – and pulling together – when life doesn’t turn out quite the way they hoped.

www.stamfordartscentre.co.uk

Georgie Fame

Key Theatre, tonight

In this very special and intimate evening, the audience will be treated to Georgie’s hits, alongside music from the artists that have influenced him.

Tickets : vivacity.org

Rebellious Sisterhood - John Clare Theatre, March 1

A new play for the centenary of women gaining the vote takes a rare glimpse behind the scenes at the private lives

of the leaders of the Suffragettes.

broadhorizonstheatre.co.uk

Peterborough Arts Cinema

John Clare Theatre, tonight

Nae Pasaran charts the incredible true story of the Scottish Rolls Royce factory workers who managed to ground half of Chile’s Air Force, from the other side of the world, in the longest single act of solidarity against Pinochet’s brutal dictatorship in 1974.

peterboroughartscinema.co.uk

The Best of WHAM!

Key Theatre, March 1

Featuring the best of George, Andrew, Pepsi and Shirlie, with sensational vocals, choreography, costumes and a live band.

Tickets at vivacity.org

Bye Bye Baby

The Cresset, March 3

Having performed in over 400 venues since 2013, Bye Bye Baby is a jaw-dropping

tribute to the timeless, iconic music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

It’s a musical journey through the career of this iconic group, whose story is told in music and film hit Jersey Boys, and their songs have graced such films as The Deer

Hunter, Dirty Dancing and Grease.

Tickats at www.cresset.co.uk

Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery until March 2

There is still time to explore this solo exhibition by Margie Nottingham, a graduate of the inter-nationally recognised Glasgow School of Art. The exhibition, which opened on February 15, f eatures a collection of her abstract works.

Open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am – 4pm