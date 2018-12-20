The 10 top things to do in Peterborough this festive week

Peppa Pig is the star attraction at Bah Humbug! - a giant seasonal family festival in Peterborough which gets under way today.

It is a 10-day extravaganza of unlimited access to more than 40 rides, inflatables and live entertainment for all ages at the East of England Arena and Events Centr.

Robin Hood at The Cresset

And it comes with a difference as there’ll be absolutely no mention of Christmas, giving visitors a welcome rest from festive overload.

Look out for a 200ft section of The Labyrinth Challenge, the world’s longest, continuous, inflatable obstacle course, live shows from The Little Mix Experience, performances from local dance troupes, along with the chance for the kids to meet the stars of Peppa Pig, PAW Patrol and PJ Masks.

Bah Humbug! runs until December 30 (not Christmas Day).

bahhumbugfest.com/activities/

Peter Pan, the Key Theatre panto'Photo: Andrew Billington

Business and Shoppers Carol Service

Peterborough Cathedral, today at 1pm

People are invited to wear their Christmas jumpers, if they choose, for this festive lunchtime of singing and readings. After the carols, mulled wine and mince pies will be served, kindly sponsored by Travelex.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Beauty and the Beast

Sacrewell Farm, December 22 and Ther Undercroft, Hampton, December 23/24

A professional production of Beauty and the Beast, inspired by the original French fairy tale, packed full of live music, comedy and energy, by Peterborough based theatre company Lamphouse Theatre. Suitable for all aged 6+.

www. lamphousetheatre.co.uk

Christingle service

Peterborough Cathedral, December 22

The annual Christingle service will take place at 3pm. This unique service is primarily aimed at young children and their families, with seasonal readings, carols and Christingle oranges decorated with red ribbons, candles and sweets.

peterborough-cathedral.org.uk

Peter Pan

Key Theatre, until January 6

A new interpretation of the Barrie classic for Peterborough audiences. Join a host of familiar Key panto stars on the journey to Neverland and a showdown with Captain Hook.(See review at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk)

Tickets from vivacity.org

Robin Hood

The Cresset, until Dec 30

Join the folklore legend (Mitch Hewer) as he battles to overcome the evil Sheriff -with the aid of his Merry Men including Will Scarlet played by Nick Cochrane - Coronation Street’s Andy McDonald. (See review at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk).

www.cresset.co.uk

Christmas at Sacrewell

Sacrewell Farm until December 24

Father Christmas will be available for visits every day until December 24.

www.sacrewell.org.uk

Soul and Motown Session

Braza Club, March, Dec 27

If you fancy nine hours of floor fillers here’s the eagerly awaited Soul & Motown session featuring a selection of well respected DJs.

Runs 3.30pm to 12.30am. Admission £8 before 6pm, £10 after.

Jack and the Beanstalk

South Holland Centre, Spalding until Dec 31

Polka Dot Pantomimes present their annual family festive treat. Expect up-beat singing and dancing, fabulous costumes and plenty of fun and frolics for the audience to get involved in! Follow the story of the heroic Jack, going up the beanstalk to outsmart the giant and help a little girl in need of his rescue!

Sleeping Beauty

Stamford Corn Exchange, Dec 27-Jan 1

Stamford Pantomime Players’ classic fairytale

daily at 2pm plus 7pm shows on 27th and 29th.

Box offiice on 01780 766455