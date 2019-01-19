Sunday mornings are about to get a little spicier on ITV thanks to Peterborough chef

Parveen The Spice Queen, a regular Peterborough Telegraph columnist over the last two years, is about to spice up your Sunday morning television viewing.

Hot on the heels of some guest appearances on James Martin’s Saturday morning show, Parveen will be seen in her own brand new cookery series – Parveen’s Indian Kitchen – starting tomorrow (January 20) on ITV.

PARVEEN'S INDIAN KITCHEN starts on 'Sunday 20th January 2019 on ITV

The 10-part series will take viewers on a journey of discovery about authentic Indian cooking, delving into regional recipes both here in the UK and in the bustling flavour-packed streets of India.

Parveen, as any regular reader will know, is a passionate home cook who celebrates everything about her culture as well as her cuisine.

Inspired by recipes shared by her own mother and grandmother, she has been cooking for her family and friends and teaching classic Indian dishes in the UK for many years.

As part of Parveen’s culinary adventure, viewers will see her learning more about authentic Indian regional cooking by visiting chefs and owners of restaurants in the UK who have been influenced by recipes handed down from generations. And Parveen will showcase her favourite family dishes in her kitchen, while giving her top tips on how to make Indian cooking easy, any day of the week.

Programme makers also followed Parveen in India - from the bustling streets of Delhi, to the vibrant Punjab, the majestic lands of Rajasthan and the sunny coast of Mumbai. Local chefs and mothers from these areas give a taste of how Indian cuisine is not just about typical curry and rice.

Guest chefs featured in the series include Chef Manish Mehrotra, of restaurant Indian Accent, which featured in the World’s Best 50 Restaurant list. Plus, in Delhi, restaurant owner Vinod Chadha opens his kitchen doors to Moti Mahal, where the Butter Chicken dish was invented.

Across the series (screened at 9.30am) viewers will learn the essential ingredients needed for Indian cuisine, including which spices to have and how to keep them fresh, as well as ways to cook without the need for lots of equipment.