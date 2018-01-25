Strictly stars’ Peterborough show postponed

A Peterborough show featuring two of the biggest names to come out of TV hit show Strictly Come Dancing James and Ola Jordan has been cancelled.

The couple have had to postpone their 2018 tour - and an appearance at The Broadway on March 11 - due to an unforeseen required extension to the recovery of an injury incurred by James during rehearsals.

Giovanni Pernice

James’s medical team were suprised by how quick his recoverey was going, but have now reccomended the healing period be extended which means the tour has to be postponed.

In a statement James and Ola said: “We are devastated that James’ operation has caused us to postpone our tour as we were both so excited to dance together again for you all.

“We are so sorry to be letting so many people down, not only those who purchased tickets but all the cast and people that have helped work on the show to create something special.

“We hope you understand that health always comes first and hope for your continuous support in any of our future endeavours.”

Kristina Rihanoff and Robin Windsor

Peterborough Strictly fans need not worry as there are plenty of other stars from the show coming to the city soon.

On February 11, at the Cresset, Kristina Rihanoff will be teaming up with Robin Windsor in the show DANCE TO THE MUSIC created by herself.

The pair will be taking the audience on a two hour journey back through the generations of dance, starting with the 1920s.

They will be joined by four other professional dancers, including X-Factor finalist Christopher Maloney along with singer/songwriter Beth Sherburn.

Ian and Oti

Favourites from the dance world, such as the Charleston and the quickstep will be performed as well as 20 other styles of dance.

Tickets are on sale, which can be purchased at the theatre or online at www.dancetothemusictour.com, VIP tickets are also available.

At the Cresset on April 26, the popular Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse are dancing their new show, Rhythm of the Night.

The pairing will be dancing a night of Latin and Ballroom numbers.

Oti, who partnered Jonnie Peacock in the most recent series, is often remembered for her performances with Danny Mac in 2015 they scored a perfect 40 in the Samba and finished runners-up.

The show is designed to hopefully wow the audience as they perform their dance showcase at a high intensity.

Both Ian and Oti have been known to push the boundaries when dancing to get the best out of their celebrity couple.

Finally, Giovanni Pernice will be appearing on July 11 at the Key Theatre with his new tour, Born to Win.

Giovanni will be paired with Luba Mushtuk, as well as dancing by seven more professional dancers.

The show will feature many dances such as the Charleston, the Viennese Waltz, along with his famous dance the Jive, being the current Guinness World Record Holder having the fastest Jive kicks and flicks.

The show will tell a story of love and passion using the dances the Paso Doble and the Argentine Tango.

Giovanni made plenty of headlines when partnering 59-year-old Debbie McGee, to the Strictly finals in 2017 before losing out to eventual winner Joe McFadden .

Tickets to Giovanni’s show can be found directly through the theatre, or at www.giovannipernice.com.

VIP tickets are available, but there are only a limited number.