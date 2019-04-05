Stories for young and old at Peterborough pre-school

Care home residents who had been talking about their favourite stories as part of International Children’s Book Day, visited a Peterborough pre-school to share and discover some exciting tales.

Residents at Barchester Healthcare’s Longueville Court care home enjoy telling a great story or two and Book Day was the perfect opportunity to experience the art of storytelling when the care home visited Busy Bees preschool in Hodgson Avenue, Werrington, to share their stories with the children.

Everyone who attended had a very enjoyable morning listening to the children and staff read stories from a selection of their favourite books.

Residents and staff enjoyed watching the children act out each story with lots of enthusiasm.