Steve puts his Faith in Peterborough with George Michael tribute show

Peterborough promoter Steve Jason is backing the renaissance of the city’s Broadway theatre - now the Peterborough New Theatre - by announcing a second show there this summer.

Steve, best known as owner of The Met Lounge in Bridge Street, is bringing back the most successful tribute show staged at the venue last year - Fastlove , a George Michael celebration on July 5. He has already announced How Sweet It Is, a Motown show, will come to the venue, subject of a takeover by theatre group Selladoor Worldwide, on May 25.

“We faced a little criticism when we announced the Motown show taking place in May from people who had lost money from the previous regime,” said Steve. “But we explained that their money would be protected on our shows and when we offered to swop tickets over and met people in person who had lost money previously then it was clear that there is a real fondness for the theatre and for it to work.

“However, at the same time the people we spoke to understood that for it to work then it has to be supported by the people of the city. If a promoter puts on a show in five cities and four sell out and the 5th one does half a house then they will not return to that city again.”

He added: ”Certainly our ticket sales for the Motown show are now on a par with sales for the show in other cities that were announced three months prior to ours – I think the fact that people understand that by booking with the recognised ticket agencies and the Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street then they know their money is safe. In particular the Visitor Information Centre has done a lot of cash bookings for the show – proving that if you give people security then they will book in advance – which is so vitally important for producers to see there is a demand for the shows.”

Tickets for Fastlove are now on sale – priced from £15-£26.50 plus booking fee. They are available online from www.ticketsource.co.uk or in person from the Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street. You can book by phone from the VIC on 01733 452336 or from Ticketsource on 0333 666 4466