Steve puts his faith in Peterborough Theatre with the sweet sound of Motown

Respected Peterborough promoter Steve Jason has pledged his support to the city’s troubled Broadway theatre and unveiled a top notch Motown tribute show - How Sweet It Is - at the venue on May 25.

Met Lounge supremo Steve has been buoyed by the success of two previous shows - Alexander O’Neal and Shalamar - at the theatre last year before the ailing operating company was ousted and shows cancelled.

A new company is in talks with the theatre leaseholder, the Dawe Charitable Trust, and is expected to take charge at the renamed Peterborough Theatre some time soon.

But Steve, who has been around the city music scene since the 1980s, is hoping to tap into the love locally for soul and Motown.

“I know the recent troubles of the theatre have been well documented, but I also know that there’s a lot of genuine fondness for the theatre- just like there is for the two other theatres in the city,” he said.

“People have come out for the previous two shows we promoted at the theatre so hopefully they’ll trust us to deliver this time around as well. I think it’s no secret that this area has always been a hotbed for soul music – especially Tamla Motown and Northern Soul.

“I’ve promoted several classic soul bands since 1985 and this show The Greatest Hits of Motown: How Sweet It Is - sold out the 1,300 capacity Derngate in Northampton on a cold January Sunday night. This show is a Bank Holiday Saturday in May – could you get a better day?”

Steve said he was aware a Motown tribute at the theatre fell through in November and some ticketholders may have lost money.

“I am willing to swap their un-refunded tickets for tickets for this show,” Steve said. “I’m willing to meet them in person at the theatre on Saturday, February 2, between 11am and 1pm, and providing they can prove they didn’t receive a refund for that particular show then I’ll give them tickets for this show.”

In addition to the show, which features music from artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, and more, there will be an aftershow Motown / 70s’ soul party in the main bar, hosted by DJ Jamie Trundle.

Tickets for the May 25 show will be available from the Visitor Information Centre on Bridge Street or online from STAR approved agents See tickets.com, TicketMaster.com and Ticketline.com.

Tickets are priced from £15 to £26.00.