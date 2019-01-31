Stand up... and join the comedy clubs in Peterborough

Comedy clubs are alive and well in Peterborough, with the two newest playing it for laughs this week.

Tonight it is the turn of The Lightbox Cafe on Bridge Street, which since April has been home to the long-established Funhouse Comedy Club.

Vince Atta.

Topping the bill is the exciting and energetic Vince Atta. Using a multi-track looper and pedals, Vince creates live on-the-spot Hip-Hop/Reggae/ Techno/anything, hilariously fusing it with natural stand-up, storytelling and characters, creating the most infectious songs you’re ever likely to hear and going down a storm with crowds all over the UK.

Opening the night will be writer, actor and comedian Barry Castagnola, and completing the line-up is the down to earth and madcap Lindsey Santoro.

Compere for the night will be the cheeky and sociable Stevie Gray. It all gets under way at 8.30pm (doors 7pm) . Tickets in advance £10. More at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

Then on Tuesday, Bridge Street neighbour SAMM’s hosts up and coming Pear Face Comedy at 8pm.

The SAMM’s Comedy Club is coming up to its first anniversary in March - having started when the venue was known as Puzzles? a couple of doors down Bridge Street.

Pear Face Comedy was designed to showcase some of the best comedians on the circuit, whilst working with a number of independent venues such as SAMM’s, which is the flagship night and will later this year put on some special double billed solo shows.

Talking to the stage on Tuesday will be Chris Norton Walker, who was nominated for Best Joke at the Leicester Comedy Festival in 2018. Also on the bill are star of the future Katie Pritchard and Will Preston, a semi finalist in the South Coast Comedian of the Year in both 2017 and 2018.

MC for the evening is the very funny Nicole Harris, Jewish Comedian of the Year in 2018

Pear Face Comedy is the brainchild of stand up comedian Harrison P. Salter, who gave up a lucrative job in the city as he realised he was better at making people laugh than he was at losing people money.

Entry is £5.

The city’s longest running comedy club at The Cresset - which has been going for more than 20 years - returns on February 22.