Sporting challenge raises £2,500 for charity

A record 126 Ken Stimpson Community School students took part in the annual 10 hours of sport.

The event challenges both the student’s energy and effort levels as they participate in a range of different sports activities including trampolining, football, table tennis, badminton and dodgeball - and it all got under way at 7am.

Each year the event supports The Malcolm Whales Foundation, a local charity that raises money for children’s cancer. The Foundation was set up in memory of Malcolm Whales, father to Damien Whales, a teacher at KSCS. Malcolm lost his fight with bowel cancer in 2008 at the age of 55.

By the time the event finished at 5pm an amazing £2,500 had been raised for the charity.

For more, visit www.malcolmwhales.co.uk