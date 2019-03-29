Some of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is more time to enjoy Ferry Meadows, David Dickinson is in town, the fun fair returns and a circus brings thrills-a-plenty during a busy week in Peterborough.

Dickinson’s Real Deal

Ferry Meadows

East of England Arena, March 30

David Dickinson and the dealers will be looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public as they film for the 16th series of the ITV daytime TV hit show. If you want to sell your goods, but only for the right price, David and the dealers will be waiting.

Doors will be open between 8am and 5pm

Summer opening

Fairground rides at Fair Meadow car park EMN-190316-171049009

Ferry Meadows until October 1

The summer season officially got under way at the park this week, which means you can now enjoy what it has to offer from 6.30am until 10pm. It is the ideal place for family day out, whether you’re looking to walk, cycle, ride a train, sail a boat, enjoy a cup of tea in the café, or go fishing.

www.neneparktrust.co.uk

Youth Music Showcase

Circus Sallai

Breve Music Studio, March 29 at 8pm

The finale of this week’s Signature Music Festival features the best of the city’s young musical talent judged by industry professionals.

signaturemusicfest.org

Peterborough Fair

Town Bridge until Sunday

The fair returns tonight at 6pm for four more days of thrills and spills.

Ends Sunday

Concert

Queen Katharine Academy, March 30

A memorable evening is in store when The City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra, under their conductor Steve Bingham, join Peterborough Opera and the Peterborough Take Note Community Choir for a performance of Verdi’s Requiem at 7.30pm.

www.cpso.org.uk

Circus Sallai

Bourges Boulevard playing fields, April 2 to 7

What a Wonderful Life is a new and unique show for 2019 featuring international award winning performers from all over the world. On show will be acrobats, aerial performers, cowgirls, jugglers, magicians, clowns, a hoola hoop world record holder, American motorbike carousel and many more are waiting to bring thrills, excitement and laughter to the Uk’s largest travelling Big Top.

Tickets from www.circus-sallai.co.uk

12-hour charity DJ Marathon

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, Saturday, March 30

Join resident DJ Mr Nash from 2pm to 2am as he will be spinning sounds from Nu Soul, Swing & Soul, Jazz/Funk, 80’s R &B, Reggae/Ska, Northern Soul, House & Garage to raise funds for Cancer Research. Free entry.

www.thebrewery-tap.com

Easter Fair

Werrington Village Hall, Saturday, 2pm to 4pm

The Village Playgroup annual fundraiser,