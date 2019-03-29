Some of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

There is more time to enjoy Ferry Meadows, David Dickinson is in town, the fun fair returns and a circus brings thrills-a-plenty during a busy week in Peterborough.
Dickinson’s Real Deal
East of England Arena, March 30
David Dickinson and the dealers will be looking for some more bobby dazzlers brought in by members of the public as they film for the 16th series of the ITV daytime TV hit show. If you want to sell your goods, but only for the right price, David and the dealers will be waiting.
Doors will be open between 8am and 5pm
Summer opening
Ferry Meadows until October 1
The summer season officially got under way at the park this week, which means you can now enjoy what it has to offer from 6.30am until 10pm. It is the ideal place for family day out, whether you’re looking to walk, cycle, ride a train, sail a boat, enjoy a cup of tea in the café, or go fishing.
www.neneparktrust.co.uk
Youth Music Showcase
Breve Music Studio, March 29 at 8pm
The finale of this week’s Signature Music Festival features the best of the city’s young musical talent judged by industry professionals.
signaturemusicfest.org
Peterborough Fair
Town Bridge until Sunday
The fair returns tonight at 6pm for four more days of thrills and spills.
Ends Sunday
Concert
Queen Katharine Academy, March 30
A memorable evening is in store when The City of Peterborough Symphony Orchestra, under their conductor Steve Bingham, join Peterborough Opera and the Peterborough Take Note Community Choir for a performance of Verdi’s Requiem at 7.30pm.
www.cpso.org.uk
Circus Sallai
Bourges Boulevard playing fields, April 2 to 7
What a Wonderful Life is a new and unique show for 2019 featuring international award winning performers from all over the world. On show will be acrobats, aerial performers, cowgirls, jugglers, magicians, clowns, a hoola hoop world record holder, American motorbike carousel and many more are waiting to bring thrills, excitement and laughter to the Uk’s largest travelling Big Top.
Tickets from www.circus-sallai.co.uk
12-hour charity DJ Marathon
The Brewery Tap, Westgate, Saturday, March 30
Join resident DJ Mr Nash from 2pm to 2am as he will be spinning sounds from Nu Soul, Swing & Soul, Jazz/Funk, 80’s R &B, Reggae/Ska, Northern Soul, House & Garage to raise funds for Cancer Research. Free entry.
www.thebrewery-tap.com
Easter Fair
Werrington Village Hall, Saturday, 2pm to 4pm
The Village Playgroup annual fundraiser,