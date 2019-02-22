Some of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

Peterborough Photographic Society launches its annual Photographic Exhibition this week.

St John’s Church, city centre, February 25 to March 2

Peterborough Photographic Society is holding its annual members exhibition in the church in Cathedral Square, Peterborough and entry is free, 10am to 4pm.

More at peterboroughps.org.uk/

Sawtry History Society

Conington, February 24

There will be a 75th Anniversary commemoration of the first

mission of 457th Bomb Group from Conington

Airfield in World War Two. It is to be held at the memorial known as the Concrete American, Conington Churchyard at 10.30am.

Contact 01487 831441

The Zoots

Stamford Corn Exchange, Feb 22

The Sounds Of The 70s is an amazing tribute show exploring the monster sounds of T.Rex, Queen, Bowie, Abba, Mud, The Sweet, The Rolling Stones, Bob Marley, Led Zeppelin, Chic and other worthy Seventies legends. From Glam Rock to Prog Rock, Motown to Disco.

Box Office 01780 766455

Bowie Experience

The Cresset, March 1

Bowie Experience is a spectacular concert featuring all of David Bowie’s hits - celebrating the music of the world’s greatest pop icon. An unforgettable journey of sound and vision through David Bowie’s golden years from Space Oddity through to Let’s Dance.

www.cresset.co.uk

Primary Dance Festival

The Cresset, Feb 27 and 28

More than 20 local primary schools will be taking part in this dance showcase, with original costumes, choreo-graphy and performances.

www.cresset.co.uk

An Audience With Mark “Billy” Billingham

Stamford Corn exchange, February 23

Join TV’s most experienced, highest ranking and most decorated SAS leader and sniper (as seen on Channel 4’s SAS Who Dares Wins) for an exciting evening of inspirational motivational speaking and stories. Billy is a former SAS Sergeant Major Class 1 and Bodyguard to the Stars including Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Russell Crowe, Sir Michael Caine, Tom Cruise and many others.

Box office 01780 766455

Exhibition

Norman Cross Gallery until March 2

This solo exhibition by Margie Nottingham, a graduate of the internationally recognised Glasgow School of Art, features a collection of abstract works.

Open Tuesday to Saturday 10am – 4pm

Thomas at half term

Nene Valley Railway, February 23 and 24

Join Thomas as he returns to steam at Wansford. Travel behind Thomas on his branch line to Yarwell and back - the train then continues to Peterborough hauled by a bigger locomotive. See Thomas running around the yard with some naughty trucks at Wansford.

www.nvr.org.uk or call 01780 784444.