Some of the best things to do in Peterborough this week

The world famous ensemble The Sixteen can be seen and heard tonight (Saturday) at Peterborough Cathedral .

The Sixteen

Peterborough Cathedral, February 2

One of the world’s greatest ensembles, along with their orchestra, will perform Monteverdi’s Vespers . It is one of the most significant collections of sacred music ever written with thrilling rhythms, grand choruses and beautiful solo movements. Its virtuosity stretches every singer and instrumentalist’s versatility to the limit, yet the effects of the composer’s demands are exhilarating.

peterborough-cathedral.org

Peterborough and District Family History Society

Salvation Army Citadel, February 6

Historian John Dewis will give an illustrated presentation titled “Grandma, what did you do in the war?” looking at the lives of ordinary women performing extraordinary deeds during World War 1.

Doors open 7 pm, talk starts at 7.30pm

The Sixties Invasion

Stamford Corn Exchange, February 2

Marmalade, The Tornados and Cupid’s Inspiration (from Stamford) will take you back to the most exciting musical time in history, when pop music was at its very best.

Tickets on 01780 766455

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (family film)

Key Theatre, February 2

Young Clara needs a magical, one-of-a-kind key to unlock a box that contains a priceless gift. A golden thread leads her to the coveted key, but it soon disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world.

Certificate: PG

Talk

Peterborough Museum, February 5, 7.30pm

Peterborough Museum Society’s Evening Lecture will be on the subject of The Cromwell Museum in Huntingdon, with curator Stuart Orme giving the talk.

peterboroughmussoc@gmail.com

Peterborough Big Band

The Brewery Tap, Westgate, February 7

The band will be playing an eclectic mix of music from the 1920s to modern big band music accompanied by singers Maria and Tony.

Doors open at 8.00pm and the entrance fee is £5.

Art Exhibition

Yarrow Hallery, Oundle from February 2

Local artist Kathryn Moore is making a statement with her latest piece Creation – which you can see from February 2 at the Yarrow Gallery in Oundle .

The two metre suspended glitter ball displays countries of the world in twinkling splendour. It is only upon closer inspection that the viewer can realise it is constructed from hundreds of small squares of ‘currently non-recyclable’ plastics.

Fenland Light Railway – Public Running

Mereside Drove, Ramsey Mereside, February 3

The miniature ride-on railway will be running on its garden railway layout and open to the public from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

The Fenland Light Railway is a 7 ¼ inch gauge Narrow Gauge Railway operating steam, electric and petrol locomotives.

Rides will cost £1 each per person. Refreshments will be available.

www.fenlandlightrailway.co.uk