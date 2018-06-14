Sizzling addition to Peterborough’s restaurant scene .. if you love steak

Meat lovers are in for a treat when the Love N Steak Peri-Peri House joins the growing list of steak restaurants serving Peterborough diners’ needs.

The restaurant is currently taking shape on Lincoln Road near The Triangle, in the premises which for some years operated as Afghan restaurant, Kabul.

The venture is a first stray into the world of the food and drink scene for Hamza Hussain, who said the new venture will be a family business, and will definitely cater for families when it opens later the month.

“Like a lot of Peterborough people I go to Leicester two or three times a week, to grill restaurants like Torros and Steakout.

“I have taken on a very experienced chef and we have put together a menu and it will be based on Leicester prices, with a steak meal (including sides) costing around £12.

“I have eaten in a lot of places and have taken the best bits and combined them into what I want to offer our customers, and at the same time keep the price down.”

There will be seven sizzling steaks (served on hotplates) on the menu, with a variety of marinades, chicken fillets and lamb, plus quarter and half chickens with peri-peri sauce,all cooked over new gas grills being installed in the newly fitted out kitchen.

Sides will include grilled king prawns in peri-peri sauce and buffalo wings, there will be gourmet burgers and a children’s menu, plus sharing platters loaded with chicken, steak, wings and king prawns.

“We want to attract family groups and will have a very reasonable children’s menu,” added Hamza. “This is very much a family business - my sister is a partner and my brothers will be working here with me.

“The place will be getting a new look inside with booth type seating and individual drop-down table lighting, and we have reduced the capacity from 70-plus to around 60 to give people more space and privacy.”

The restaurant won’t have a drinks licence but will have a full mocktail bar list.