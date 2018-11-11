Show delivers £1,500 for research fund

A theatre production at Stamford’s Corn Exchange has boosted the Phoebe Research Fund by £1,500.

The fund was set up by Castor mum Zoe Crowson, whose daughter Phoebe suffers from RDEB or Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, a devastating skin condition.

Kes, which starred Zoe’s partner, former Coronation Street actor Steven Arnold, was staged by the couple’s company, Psychotastic Productions.

Zoe said: “People travelled from all over to support us with our first production. Numerous local businesses supported the souvenir programme and with ticket sales we managed to donate £1500 towards The Phoebe Research Fund.”

Steven and Zoe aim to put on more productions to once again benefit the fund.