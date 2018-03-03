Serving the community!

A fish and chip shop that has been a fixture on Dogsthorpe Road in Peterborough for decades has new owners- who are focused on keeping it at the heart of the community.

Mazhar Hussain and his family took over Yummy Fish and Chips in the back end of last year and have set about putting their stamp on it including being 100 per cent halal.

Fish and chips remain at the heart of what they do, but they have extended the menu to cater for the multi-cultural community it serves under the watchful eye of Muhammed Jangir, who has 10 years’ experience in the catering industry and is the face of the business.

As well as feeding the community they are also looking forward to giving something back by getting involved with local charities and schools.