See the work of Peterborough artists at the city’s 2019 Open Exhibition

Celebrating art, nationally and internationally, Vivacity’s Open Exhibition has returned to Peterborough Museum and Art Gallery for the fourth year.

Entries, taken from the last two years of an artist’s work, have been judged by an esteemed panel of arts representatives and selected works have gone on show until May 26 with members of the Peterborough Artist Open Studios (PAOS) featuring prominently. This year’s Open Exhibition is an exciting platform for creatives which celebrates the best in visual arts, with 600 entries from over 240 artists across the UK, as well as a handful from overseas. Entries came from artists who have entered in previous years, along with a large proportion of new entrants and emerging artists in the early stages of their careers. As a competition that offers a wide scope for those who enter, it was important that the panel of judges reflected the breadth of what the arts have to offer. There were prizes for first, second and third in show and an additional award for an Emerging Artist presented to those highly commended by the judging panel. PAOS members featuring the exhibition are Ann Bellamy, Sue Shields, Christopher Metcalf, Sarah Jennings, Ellie Sandall, Jeni Cairns, Paul Saunders, James Tovey, Jerome Hunt, John McGowan, Faye Gagel-Panchal, Kathryn Parsons & Gayle Price . They will also be opening their studios as part of Peterborough Open Studios later this year (29th/30th June, 6/7th July and 13/14th July)

1. Peterborough artists at the 2019 Open Exhibition Jerome Hunt Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. Peterborough artists at the 2019 Open Exhibition Christopher Metcalf Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. Peterborough artists at the 2019 Open Exhibition Kathryn Parsons Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Peterborough artists at the 2019 Open Exhibition Paul Saunders Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more