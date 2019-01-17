Search is on for the Peterborough Telegraph Gym of the Year 2019

We all know regular exercise is the surest path to a longer, healthier and happier life.
And whatever your fitness goals, from Aquasize to Zumba, kickboxing to yoga, there’s a gym with a regime for you. A sanctuary where you can switch off your phone, forget your worries and get your brain and body buzzing with positive energy.
So what makes the ideal gym? Helpful, competent, qualified staff? Clean, modern and well-maintained equipment? Obviously reasonable prices and a sensible payment plan. And of course not too far away so you keep going back.
The nominations are in and we want readers totell us who’s fit for our final top ten.
To vote, you have to post the coupon in the Peterborough Telegraph (January 17 and again on January 24) stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite gym from the list.
Closing date for votes is February 1, 2019.
Please note, we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or those received after the closing date.
The nominations are:
1: A121 Fitness
73 Broadway
Peterborough
2: Anytime Fitness
Units 30-33 Ortongate
Orton Goldhay
3: Bannatyne Health Club
Papyrus Road
Werrington
4: Bodyworx Gym
39 Ivatt Way
Westwood
5: David Lloyd
Thorpewood Business Park
Peterborough
6: Deepings Leisure Centre
Park Road
Deeping St James
7: Definition Gym
Unit 10-11 Maxwell Road
Woodston
8: Empire Gym
114 Church Street
Market Deeping
9: Energie Fitness
Unit 98 Queensgate Peterborough city centre
10: Escape Your Limits
32 Tresham Road
Orton Southgate
11: Fengate Health & Fitness Centre
Fengate
Peterborough
12: FIT Studio Ltd
Unit 3 & 4 Alpha Park
Bretton Way
Bretton
13: FitEngland Ltd
1 Enterprise Court
Eagle Business Park,
Yaxley
14: Gymkit UK
130 Station Road
Whittlesey
15: HorsPower Strength and Conditioning Centre
Holme Road
Yaxley
16: Kevin Sanders Boxing and Fitness Academy
8/9 Alfric Square
Woodston
17: Lifestyle Fitness
Eastfield Rd
Peterborough
18: Manor Leisure Centre
Station Road
Whittlesey
19: Rhino’s Gymnasium
Unit 22 Gwash Way Ind Estate,
Ryhall Road, Stamford
20: The Fitness Factory
Northfields Industrial Estate Blenheim Way
Market Deeping
21: The Fitness Zone
3-11 Wentworth St
Peterborough city centre
22: The Gym
Unit 2 Westfield Leisure Park
Lime Kiln Close
Westwood
23: Trilogy Health & Fitness
Mallard Road
Bretton
24: TruGym
Earlham House
Northminster
Peterborough city centre
25: Vivacity Bushfield Leisure Centre
10 Bushfield
Orton Goldhay
26: Vivacity Hampton Leisure Centre
96 Clayburn Road
Hampton Vale
27: Vivacity Jack Hunt Swimming Pool & Gym
Ledbury Road
Netherton
28: Vivacity Premier Fitness
Hadfield Road
Hampton Vale
29: Vivacity The Regional Fitness & swimming Centre
Bishops Road
Peterborough city centre
31: Vivacity Werrington Leisure Centre
Staniland Way
Werrington
32: Xpress Fitness
286 Lincoln Rd
Peterborough