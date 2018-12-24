Schools come together for Christmas story

With the festive season upon us, members of the community gathered at Peterborough Cathedral for the annual Thomas Deacon Education Trust Community Carol Service.

Canon Black opened the service by inviting Thomas Deacon Academy Principal Student Joe Welch and Year 13 student Lara Wade to light the candles, before delivering the opening prayer.

Primary pupils from Thomas Deacon Academy Junior, Gladstone Primary Academy, The Beeches, Lime Academy and Eye Primary School delivered the Christmas story, while secondary students from Thomas Deacon Academy, Queen Katharine Academy and Iqra Academy gave vocal and instrumental performances to family, friends and members of the community.

Between performances, members of the congregation were invited to join in with singing some favourite Christmas Carols, bringing everyone together in the service.

TDET chief executive officer Julie Taylor said: “This event holds a special place in the heart of our community. It brings people together to remind them of what is important at this time of year: family and loved ones.

“The Christmas story, re-told in words and music by the children, reinforces the message of Christmas.”