Rotary in Peterborough spreading smiles around the world

Just as ripples spread out when a single pebble is dropped into water, the actions of individuals can have far-reaching effects, writes Peterborough Rotarian Janet Cooke. When these individuals come together in a Rotary club the effect becomes a wave.

A tsunami of gigantic proportions happens when Rotarians worldwide get together to make something happen.

We are always delighted when a new member joins Rotary, new ideas, an extra helping hand and a new special friend. Imagine the joy at Peterborough Ortons when our newest member turns out to be Rev Clive Doubleday, CEO of Smile International. This Christian organisation is passionate about helping to relieve suffering and poverty around the world through their FEED programmes – Feeding, Educating, Empowering and Developing. These align so closely with Rotary’s own main areas of focus. Smile’s feeding programme operates in rural schools in Africa and in Sri Lanka, providing nutritious meals to help children focus during lessons. Smile educates AIDS orphans, children at risk and those living in poverty by paying school fees, uniforms and shoes as well as paying exam fees. A child can be sponsored for just 85p a day. The empowering programme provides men and women with the opportunity to take control of their lives.

With training, tools and encouragement they become independent and can provide for their families. Smile also develops sustainable access to safe water, improved sanitation, hygiene and health education to communities in Africa and Asia. They have pioneered the first palliative care programme in Kosovo since 2011.

Doctors and nurses make daily visits to patients and assist them in end of life care.

Smile represents a smile of happiness, a smile of relief, a smile of safety and a smile of hope.

Clive is an inspirational speaker and Rotary would like to share him with you. Find out more at www.smileinternational.org or call 01689 870 932 to book a speaker.

Together we can bring lasting change to the lives of so many people.