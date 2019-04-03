Roll up, roll up, the circus has come to Peterborough

The opening night of Circus Sallai in Peterborough received civic approval - with a visit from the Mayor Chris Ash and Mayoress Doreen Roberts.

The UK’s largest travelling Big Top has gone up on the playing fields at Bourges Boulevard in Millfield, with shows every day until Sunday.

Circus Sallai which opened last night and is in Peterborough until April 7 _d26ru0BnCwLLzsCLvE2

Circus Sallai is a relatively new company with a modern twist on traditional circus.

What a Wonderful Life is a new and unique show featuring international award winning performers from all over the world - acrobats, aerial performers, cowgirls, jugglers, magicians, clowns, the American motorbike carousel and more .

Show times and ticket prices at www.circus-sallai.co.uk.