Rainbows lend a hand in the community

When a Rainbow takes her Promise, she “promises to try my best” - and the 1st Glinton Rainbows certainly achieved this with their Lend a Hand challenge badge.

The girls have undertaken a variety of community based activities which has involved putting others before themselves and being extremely kind and helpful.

1st Glinton Rainbows

The term started with the Rainbows painting their own “Share the Love”rocks which were then hidden in St Benedict’s Church for the Mums and Tots group to find .

They helped plant bulbs along the church footpath and have made decorations for their tree in readiness for the Christmas Tree Festival.

And one of the highlights of the term was an afternoon tea for residents of Ashlynn Grange Care Home.

Unit leader Sally Nash said: “Four lovely ladies and their support staff came over to enjoy tea and cake with the girls who then performed some songs and dances for them, helped them complete a Christmas activity, and gave them a Christmas present to take away.”

